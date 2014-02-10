Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 219

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!

Time for a busy installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Oddly, we neared the 90 minute mark without discussing either Sunday’s “Walking Dead” or, if memory serves, mentioning the Olympics at all.

We did, however, spend a ton of time on the new Amazon pilots, which are available for you to watch yourselves, if you haven’t already. Given that availability, we’re a bit more spoiler-y than normal when it comes to “The After” and “Transparent,” treating those discussions a little bit more like our discussions, fittingly, of shows that have already aired. You’ve been warned! [And you’ll get warned again, I’m sure.]

Here’s today’s breakdown:

Amazon’s new pilots (00:01:00 – 00:06:55)

“The After” (00:07:00 – 00:15:55)

“Bosch” (00:16:00 – 00:22:05)

“Mozart in the Jungle” (00:22:10 – 00:28:20)

“The Rebels” (00:28:20 – 00:33:15)

“Transparent” (00:33:15 – 00:38:30)

Amazon’s decision-making process (00:38:35 – 00:44:55)

“House of Cards” (00:45:00 – 00:58:40)

Listener Mail: CBS’ NFL rights (00:59:15 – 01:08:00)

Listener Mail: How we’re going to treat “Better Call Saul” (01:08:10 – 01:12:15)

Listener Mail: “Shameless” (01:12:55 – 01:25:30)

