Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 219

Oddly, we neared the 90 minute mark without discussing either Sunday’s “Walking Dead” or, if memory serves, mentioning the Olympics at all.
We did, however, spend a ton of time on the new Amazon pilots, which are available for you to watch yourselves, if you haven’t already. Given that availability, we’re a bit more spoiler-y than normal when it comes to “The After” and “Transparent,” treating those discussions a little bit more like our discussions, fittingly, of shows that have already aired. You’ve been warned! [And you’ll get warned again, I’m sure.]
Here’s today’s breakdown:
Amazon’s new pilots (00:01:00 – 00:06:55)
“The After” (00:07:00 – 00:15:55)
“Bosch” (00:16:00 – 00:22:05)
“Mozart in the Jungle” (00:22:10 – 00:28:20)
“The Rebels” (00:28:20 – 00:33:15)
“Transparent” (00:33:15 – 00:38:30)
Amazon’s decision-making process (00:38:35 – 00:44:55)
“House of Cards” (00:45:00 – 00:58:40)
Listener Mail: CBS’ NFL rights (00:59:15 – 01:08:00)
Listener Mail: How we’re going to treat “Better Call Saul” (01:08:10 – 01:12:15)
Listener Mail: “Shameless” (01:12:55 – 01:25:30)
will you guys be touching on last night’s brilliant True Detective episode at all?
The only actors from The After that I recognized were Aldis Hodge and Adrian Pasdar, so I did not realize that the old lady is played by a young actress. Some people have guessed that the 8 people are all aspects of one individual, which would maybe explain why individually they are so bland.
I hope they pick up Transparent and Mozart in the Jungle/Bosch; I am expecting them to pick up Bosch and The After.
For late John Hughes films, Uncle Buck is a great entry. But yes, in the big picture of 80’s comedies, or John Candy performances, or even early Macaulay Culkin performances, it probably doesn’t merit mention. But like Mallrats, it’s one of those asinine comedies I can enjoy for no good reason.
Dan, as a vital member of the television critical community does HitFix not cover all your tv viewing costs?
I would have thought that since you have to review many different tv programs across a multitude of platforms your employers would pay for all subscriptions to Cable, Broadcast, Streaming and other mediums.
Austin – I’m sure it’s another thing I could write off on my taxes. But HitFix does not pay for it, no…
But I *do* like to think of myself as “vital.” Thanks!
-Daniel
I almost never like the main character best either. It’s harder to get sick of/overexposed to supporting characters, and with the increasing richness and deepness of ensembles today, there are always plenty of promising supporting characters who aren’t featured enough for the viewer to be satisfied. It’s hard to be thrilled to have so many (often thematically repetitive) Nucky scenes when Richard/Van Alden/Rothstein are missing half the episodes in the season and feel so under-serviced (and usually being awesome when they do show up). Gone are the days of the ensembles of the early Mad Men seasons when even Ken and Harry would appear in 13 out of 13 episodes, or someone minor like Johnny Burns being in all 36 hours of Deadwood.
I’m pretty sure Odenkirk has called it hour-long and more drama than comedy. I think everything depends where the emotion rests.
I should know. I’m Frajer.
WaltEagle – Yeah, it’s definitely an hour-long. It was initially going to be a half-hour and my brain just got stuck in that rut.
-Daniel
Uncle Buck was a great movie DAN! Everything John Hughes did was awesome! Not happy Dan, not happy :(
I miss Karen, Mandy doesn’t work for me at all.
NBC already competes against Monday Night Football, which’s noticeably higher than Thursday Night Football. If NBC wants, they could just move The Voice to Wednesdays and Thursdays and revamp those nights.
Enjoyed the podcast as usual. I think you guys had the right thoughts on the business pluses of Bosch but missed what I think the biggest benefit is to Amazon. Since the Connelly books are so popular, my thought is Amazon will be promoting Amazon Prime to people who have bought or are buying his books. Seems like that’s an easier, more lucrative opportunity than sending Prime users to buy the books.
Dan & Alan: Regardless of what you may have heard, IMO, ‘Alpha House’ actually turned into a very good series (better than much network fare); it’s well-worth watching the entire show.
Although it wasn’t quite as funny as ‘Veep’, it feels much more human towards it’s characters; it’s a more believable (while still cynical) and relevant (since most of the Federal government’s dysfunction stems from Congress and not from the Vice-President’s office) portrait of government; plus it’s production values were top-notch. I, for one, would prefer to see a new season of it over ‘Veep’.
Dan, I had no idea you were an Against Me! fan! Next time they play LA we should go!
Hmm, I may have just asked you on a date, and that certainly wasn’t my intention. I blame the flu meds. Anyway, when “True Trans Soul Rebel” came on I was really confused about how it could possibly relate, and then of course it turned out to be perfect. Well done.
Hatfield – I have to give Alan full credit on this musical choice.
And that’s *not* just me trying to get out of our date…
Feel better!
-Daniel
I had to work so hard to stifle my laughter at Alan completely blowing the e-mail address routine.
IMO, you were both FAR too restrained in your review of “The After.” I was a hardcore Chris Carter/X-Files fan, and even I think this pilot was a ridiculous hodgepodge of Apocalyptic/Revelations cliches — not to mention stereotypical characters acting in stupid ways. Even the big downtown L.A. setpiece made no sense — L.A. is not NYC, why would thousands of people be milling about downtown when their vehicles clearly worked? I won’t spoil the other improbabilities, but the huge number of 5-Star reviews on Amazon was the most shocking thing about this dopey pilot.
Better Caul Saul is an hour long, it was going to be a half-hour.
[www.deadline.com]