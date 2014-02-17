Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 220

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!
We interrupt your holiday for an hour of Sepinwall coughing!
No, I kid. Alan has a cold, but he set aside its ravages for a thrilling podcast covering this week’s new shows — “Star-Crossed,” “About a Boy” and “Growing Up Fisher” — plus some Listener Mail and other stuff.
Next week, the video show will return and the podcast will shift back to Wednesday. Unless Alan breaks something else.
Today’s breakdown:
“Star-Crossed” (00:01:50 – 00:13:50)
“About a Boy” (00:14:15 – 00:27:00)
“Growing Up Fisher” (00:27:05 – 00:39:20)
Listener Mail: Late-Night transition and location (00:39:45 – 00:48:15)
Listener Mail: Crossovers (00:48:20 – 00:56:10)
Greta Gerwig and “How I Met Your Dad” (00:56:10 – 01:02:20)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
The comment about the relative ambitions of CW shows made me miss the WB (again, as I do). Not that it didn’t have a lot of bad shows but, even if you leave out Buffy, stuff like Dawson’s Creek and Everwood and Felicity and Jack & Bobby were at least kind of attempting to do interesting dramatic things (to varying degrees) that sort of occasionally challenged their audience. I was a teenage girl who used to watch most of these shows and talk about them with my teenage girl friends, and I don’t feel like we were anymore demanding about quality entertainment than the current CW-discussing teenage girls are. I’d like to think we got something out of those being the kind of shows made “for us,” though.
I guess ABC Family occasionally tries to make young adult drama with vague ambitions (I’m thinking more “Switched at Birth” and “Bunheads” than “Pretty Little Liars”), but outside that I can’t think of anywhere else that’s even bothering to try to serve that audience in that way anymore.
I’d say that “Life Unexpected” *kinda* tried to do different dramatic work on The CW. Or, rather, it definitely tried and was sometimes successful…
-Daniel
CW tried a show like that once, with Life Unexpected. It was a massive failure.
I do wish they tried more shows like that, and I guess we could take Reign’s renewal as a positive sign that they haven’t fully embraced the genre shows (though with Flash and a Supernatural spin-off in the horizon, things are looking slim).
I vaguely remember “Life Unexpected” and its really unfortunate student-teacher “statutory romance.”
But that was basically a WB show, yeah (starring some WB refugees from Dawnson’s Creek and Roswell, and maybe others I’m forgetting). “Hart of Dixie” also has its moments, kind of, but I’m mostly sticking with that one to support J. Street’s continued employment (and it’s not really YA-centric in the way those shows were).
You forgot the NCIS-The Big Bang Theory crossover this year. That was interesting.
I also quite liked that weird Family Guy-Bones crossover a few years back. I find those very weird crossovers quite fascinating. I think Grimm could crossover with Hannibal, if NBC wanted to promote that Friday Horror Night block they seem to be trying this season.
Greg – I definitely forgot about Stewie’s appearance on “Bones.” That was strange. Very.
Personally, I think the universes of “Grimm” and “Hannibal” are so fundamentally at odds — “Grimm” believes in externalized and supernatural manifestations of human evil, while “Hannibal” believes that the real monsters are people — that I’d be deeply concerned by a crossover. But that’s just me…
-Daniel
You’re right, they’re very different shows, I was just thinking in terms of what could benefit those shows. They’re both in a night where NBC has aired only news magazines and failed reality shows for years. A crossover, while unlikely, would be something extra to promote the effort NBC’s putting into Fridays now (particularly if both shows return next season on October 31, which’s a Friday).
Just YouTube’d the Stewie on Bones thing. I know absolutely nothing about Bones, but that was incredibly odd. It reminded me a bit of Space Jam or Who Framed Roger Rabbit.
When Lord Grantham sailed to America to testify in the Teapot Dome Scandal hearings, Downton Abbey sailed very close to a Boardwalk Empire crossover.
Stephen Root might yet turn up in Downton next season to slit the Earl’s throat.
Also, didn’t an of Cougar Town a few years back
feature Ted from Scrubs AND Abed from Community? That certainly wasn’t for a ratings stunt.
That joke started on Community since Abed loved the British show from which Cougar Town came, which I think was called Cougartown Abbey.
Thanks for the insights this week. I enjoyed the double podcasts since I also listen to Nick D. from WGN Radio. It was a very Hit-Fixey day in my podcasts.
One recent cross-over was The Neighbors/Shark Tank. It didn’t move the ratings needle, though.
Isn’t this technically the second About A Boy television adaptation? Whether it had the rights to the property or not, the original setup for Two and A Half Men was clearly meant to evoke About A Boy.
KR – Charlie’s profession and the kid are similar, but that’s about it. “2.5 Men” is almost an *anti*-“About a Boy,” where it was a situation that could have led to growth for Charlie Harper, but never did.
-Daniel
There WAS a pilot for an About A Boy adaptation made for I think NBC a few years ago with Patrick Dempsey in the lead. You can find clips of it on YouTube.
Rust Cohle was in Bon Temps for the 8 years he was off the grid
Rust Cohle’s present-day state is exactly the correct reaction to time spent in Bon Temps.
The last crossover for the fun of it was Bob’s Burgers/Archer.
Two omissions in your podcast:
In talking about the late night landscape, Dave Letterman was not mentioned once yet Craig Ferguson and even Arsenio were mentioned more than once. The second omission was regarding crossovers. How was Agents of Shield not brought up? Granted the crossover connections are to the big screen but they are quite obvious and I imagine as long as the show remains on tv, there will be a crossover everytime a new Marvel movie is released.
DDay25 – The “SHIELD” thing is tough. On one hand, it’s a crossover within the same universe, so it’s more like when “NCIS” and “NCIS: LA” do things, which is outside of the purview of what we were discussing. On the other hand it is, as you say, a crossover from a different medium. So… We certainly could have discussed that. We just didn’t…
-Daniel
Russ Cole on TREME. C’mon! How did you guys miss that? He could be a tax driver that Batiste disputes the fare with.
Thank you so much for talking about Lake Bell — amongst the blech of the Greta Gerwig bad TV spin-off discussion.
I saw Lake’s feature debut In a World… and was just gobsmacked how great it was.
Completely agree with the name check of Bell as a talent. Want to see more: TV, movie, whatever format.
Thanks!
Erika
I TiVo’d Star-Crossed and watched it tonight. Was everything you said it was and I’m girding myself for episode 2.
I was really curious about what you meant when you said Aimee Teegarden is unrecognizable. I though, hey, how bad could it be? Dan and Alan are probably just overreacting and exaggerating this, right? WRONG!
This was tragic to me, and I hope it either changes or improves for Aimee Teegarden — because it was a similar thing that I can only compare to Jennifer Gray before and after nose job. I would have sworn on a stack of bibles that I had never EVER even seen this lead actress.
It makes me so sad, because I loved the work she did on FNL. And not to focus on nostalgia too much but well I can’t NOT do that, because I’m sort of heartbroken, as Aimee Teegarden was one of the supporting actors who some found annoying or inconsequential, but who I really enjoyed — especially her moments with her da Coach Taylor and Adrianne Palicki.
I know FNL was a once in a lifetime experience and it isn’t fair to expect all the actors from the show will move on to equal or even good things. But I had hoped this would happen to more than it is shaking out to be….
Erika