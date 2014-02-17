Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 220

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!

We interrupt your holiday for an hour of Sepinwall coughing!

No, I kid. Alan has a cold, but he set aside its ravages for a thrilling podcast covering this week’s new shows — “Star-Crossed,” “About a Boy” and “Growing Up Fisher” — plus some Listener Mail and other stuff.

Next week, the video show will return and the podcast will shift back to Wednesday. Unless Alan breaks something else.

Today’s breakdown :

“Star-Crossed” (00:01:50 – 00:13:50)

“About a Boy” (00:14:15 – 00:27:00)

“Growing Up Fisher” (00:27:05 – 00:39:20)

Listener Mail: Late-Night transition and location (00:39:45 – 00:48:15)

Listener Mail: Crossovers (00:48:20 – 00:56:10)

Greta Gerwig and “How I Met Your Dad” (00:56:10 – 01:02:20)

