Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 221

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!

We were supposed to do a Firewall & Iceberg Video Show today and a podcast tomorrow, but instead technical problems set in and so… All Podcast! We know. You’re very sad.

That means that we have reviews of NINE new and returning shows in this podcast. And we’ve got a couple shows we love! And a couple shows we hate! It really runs the gamut.

And we talked just a little about the late, great Harold Ramis. Just because.

Here’s today’s breakdown:

Harold Ramis (00:01:25 – 00:05:00)

Weird NBC Moves (00:05:00 – 00:15:00)

“Mind Games” (00:15:15 – 00:21:50)

“Game of Arms” (00:21:50 – 00:27:40)

“Mixology” (00:27:40 – 00:35:15)

“The Americans” (00:35:20 – 00:42:30)

“The Red Road” (00:42:30 – 00:51:10)

“Vikings” (00:51:15 – 00:55:19)

“Hannibal” (00:55:20 – 01:03:30)

“Bates Motel” (01:03:35 – 01:08:25)

“Those Who Kill” (01:08:35 – 01:16:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.