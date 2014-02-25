Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 221

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!
We were supposed to do a Firewall & Iceberg Video Show today and a podcast tomorrow, but instead technical problems set in and so… All Podcast! We know. You’re very sad.
That means that we have reviews of NINE new and returning shows in this podcast. And we’ve got a couple shows we love! And a couple shows we hate! It really runs the gamut.
And we talked just a little about the late, great Harold Ramis. Just because.
Here’s today’s breakdown:
Harold Ramis (00:01:25 – 00:05:00)
Weird NBC Moves (00:05:00 – 00:15:00)
“Mind Games” (00:15:15 – 00:21:50)
“Game of Arms” (00:21:50 – 00:27:40)
“Mixology” (00:27:40 – 00:35:15)
“The Americans” (00:35:20 – 00:42:30)
“The Red Road” (00:42:30 – 00:51:10)
“Vikings” (00:51:15 – 00:55:19)
“Hannibal” (00:55:20 – 01:03:30)
“Bates Motel” (01:03:35 – 01:08:25)
“Those Who Kill” (01:08:35 – 01:16:30)
Did anybody ever figure out how Anne Dudek ended up in one scene of one episode of Masters of Sex without, I don’t think, speaking a single line?
I hope “Game of Arms” changes their tag line to “the vein-iest throb-iest show on TV”.
Dan must not be a frequent guest of the Adult VOD selection his cable company offers… hiyooo…. I’m here all week.
I’m pretty sure Alan put more effort into that ramshackle Stallone impression than Stallone put into Expendables 2. And how much better can a review get then Dan wishing syphilis on the entire cast (of characters) from a TV show? Hilarious.
Hannibal!!! Very excited to have it back.
I was sort of hoping you guys would talk about the “13 Hour Devour” binge watch promotional thingy NBC is encouraging, which sounds like a way to traumatize new viewers. I love the show, but I can’t think of any series (that I like) that’s LESS binge-friendly.
Am I the only one who does not consider myself squeamish yet just can’t ultimately handle Hannibal?
I mean, I started watching this and was just blown away by the cinematography. But the killings and the bodies made me stop after a couple episodes. Then I kept hearing about it from you guys and missed that gorgeous cinematography; so I ordered a Blu-ray from Netflix to pick back up where I left off. Again found it incredibly painterly to look at but just too “creepy and messed up”.
So, okay, you say: I am squeamish and that’s fine. But then how have I watched, with no problem, all of these films from David Lynch, David Cronenberg, Quentin Tarantino, the Alien series, and so on? Or 12 Years a Slave for that matter. I even watched The Human Centipede out of morbid curiosity and found it easier to watch than this show. There is either something about Hannibal that is creepy and messed up in a different* way, or something is wrong with me. Can anyone else relate?
* I should note that I have never had a taste for straight up horror movies like Saw or Hostel.
“Hannibal” is a show that tries – and achieves, I think – essentially being a televised nightmare. It’s trying to get under the skin of the viewer. I like the way it impacts me emotionally (the experience of watching it is like nothing else on TV), but I completely understand why other people wouldn’t. It’s a show I have trouble recommending to friends, as much as I personally like it.
I wouldn’t actually compare it to something like “Saw” or “Hostel.” While it’s gory, I think it’s the psychological bent to all the horror that makes it effective.
To clarify, I wasn’t comparing it to “Saw” or “Hostel” because I haven’t seen those films. I just meant that when I plead “not guilty” to being squeamish, and cite all these fairly graphic and disturbing films that I can handle better than this show, I’m not including the pure horror/slasher genre, which I don’t watch.
But while I like your “televised nightmare” comparison, I feel like David Lynch or David Cronenberg make films that qualify even better for that moniker (“Hannibal” has its share of procedural realism that takes it out of nightmare-land periodically).
If I were to try to put my finger on it, I think it may have something to do with the fact that the targets of the killings always seem to be young women, and their terror and the way they put up a fight before succumbing is focussed on. Dan kind of verbally raised an eyebrow at other shows dwelling on the killing of so many women; does this one perhaps get a pass because it is so expertly constructed?
My problem with Hannibal is that it takes forever with its shots and plot devices….
Perhaps it’s that anticipation that really creeps some out, but it literally just lulls me to sleep. I love the elk though, so I put a lot of effort into watching it. But when stuff does finally happen, I truly question the bang for the, uh, buck.
Something can be done well or it can be done poorly, and “Hannibal” probably does get less guff in the violence on television conversation because it’s well-crafted. My own feeling is that it I don’t think it plays it for exploitation, but that’s incredibly subjective.
I would sort of posit that it doesn’t go to the ‘woman in peril’ well as often as all that. That’s obviously very much a part of the Shrike killer, but I think they put an interesting spin on that in how they use Abigail Hobbs throughout the series. A lot of the other episodes deal with a mix of male and female victims (the mushroom compost-bodies, the cello guy, the totem pole of bodies, the couple in the ‘skin angels’ ep, etc.). And they use an interesting female killer with the Glasgow smile chick (and the Molly Shannon character in the ep that never aired on TV, but nobody who doesn’t like the show is going to seek that out). Granted, I don’t particularly love the ‘killer of the week’ structure for other reasons, and I’m looking forward to the second season because the situation they set up seems like it could steer away from that.
I have my gender-based complaints with the series, mostly stemming from the under-use of the Alana Bloom character, but that’s more about the show lacking a female character as strong as Hannibal or Will than anything they’re doing with her.
What’s the story with the Molly Shannon episode? She was so great in Enlightened.
Americans, yay! I am SO happy to hear you liked the show, guys. I’m sort of jumping up and down in anticipation here, because I think I ultimately liked the first season more than you did. I’d say it was pretty well into my top 10 last year, and one of the 2 or 3 best new shows of the year (FYI, those were Hannibal, Ripper St. and The Americans). I’m well aware I haven’t seen everything – Top of the Lake and Orange is the new Black were among those I missed, but Americans hit my sweet spot in such a way that I’m pretty sure it would still be in my top 10.
I’m thrilled that The Americans gets even better, but I hope it’s not the case of Homeland season 2 which also had first 5 great episodes and then went downhill
I love Hannibal and I can’t wait to for it to return. I hope NBC keeps it alive. Or if they cancel it someone like FX picks it back up.
I’ve actually heard Season 3 will be some sort of fugitive season with Hannibal on the run.