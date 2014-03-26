Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 223

#True Detective #Girls
03.26.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls! 

I know that some of you have been feeling a little Firewall & Iceberg Podcast withdrawal. Apologies. Alan was traveling. And I was traveling. And there was only a limited amount of new TV to talk about. And y'all got *two* in-person video shows! So Firewall & Iceberg still loved you these past two weeks. Just not in podcast form.

But we're back.

And it's a fairly busy podcast today. We answer some mail about various things including Emmy category manipulation, we paid brief tribute to the late James Rebhorn and we talked about the finales of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Girls.”

And next week should be even busier!

And I sound like poo in this week's podcast. No clue why. Apologies.

Here's today's breakdown:
Listener Mail – Emmy category moves (00:01:50 – 00:20:25)
Listener Mail – The future of “Enlisted” (00:20:32 – 00:28:10)
James Rebhorn (00:28:10 – 00:31:30)
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” finale (00:31:55 – 00:47:10)
“Girls” finale – (00:47:20 – 01:09:50)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#True Detective#Girls
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBROOKLYN NINE=NINEdaniel fienbergEMMYS 2014Firewall IceberggirlsJames RebhornTRUE DETECTIVE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP