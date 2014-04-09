Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 225

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls.
On this week's show, we discuss the finales for “Shameless” and “Justified” and then we discuss both “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and Tuesday's game-varying episode of ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
I'm pretty sure we only spoil the shows in question in the segments in question, but if you haven't seen various episodes and finales, be cautious!
Today's breakdown:
“Shameless” finale (00:01:15 – 00:18:00)
“Justified” finale (00:18:05 – 00:37:15)
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and Tuesday's “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (00:37:20 – 01:06:35)
Wow. I liked this season a lot more than you two.
I’m fed up w/ Marvel. It’s just Macguffinry that’s the staple now. *Whee* (sarcastically). I *love* Loki and therefore Thor by proximity, but how they can ignore the *real* Marvel verse – w/ primetime opportunity, is really way beyond me. There were *no* super freaks of the week that I saw — and really, that is all I kinda asked for! So Graviton made a post-hoc sorta cameo that Coulsen *foolishly* created, and what a very distant and ultimately very far removed wink at that.
What is the point of airing a property if one is so very afraid to use that very *same* property? It’s so expansive and chock-full of opportunity!! It’s not like recasting actors isn’t possible if a character takes hold and proves to be marketable!! Hell, Cheadle replaced Howard midstream on big screen itself… PLAY with the material, don’t subvert it!
All I see are corporate suits pissing all over everything, marking their territories and making deals to retain Joss. Funny that Joss never trusted little bro to handle *anything* he remotely cared about, you know, like all things lucrative on WB… But now that $ is free flowing, to hell w/ integrity.
If you don’t use the 227 theme song for episode #227 in two weeks, I’ll be disappointed.
Well, the actress who plays Veronica gave birth three days later than she did on the show, so being a new mom probably meant her shooting schedule was very reduced. I’d have like a Fi/V scene too though, love their friendship.
Regarding Sharon Carter in Captain America; I get they were trying to set up the character for the next movie; but WHY?!! Why can’t they just wait for the next movie to do that?! It’s like a James Bond movie establishing the next Bond girl ahead of time in a parallel subplot. Stupid distracting waste of time. (And Sharon carter has always just been dull refrigerator bait even in the comics. The most generic ‘romantic interest’ of all Marvel Comics.) Is the next sequel already written? How do they know for sure that they are even going to use her?
I know Marvel likes to tease future film characters, but that should be limited to credits sequences or single scene cameos (like Hawkeye in Thor), not entire subplots that have no impact on the storyline.
Have you guys ever bleeped language before? It was so loud, it scared the bleep out of me!
Gladly – I think we may have once before? Alan said we would this time, so I did it as best I could…
-Daniel
Another great song choice, Dan! I have to admit, though, that I missed the connection. Bucky coming back? Something to do with the line about “there is definitely something goin’ on upstairs?” Enlighten me!
Alan always says he likes Steve Howie as Kev, but never mentions Shanola Hampton’s Veronica, who I think is every bit his equal and adds just as much value, so that is really weird. That has happened in every Shameless review this season, i’m pretty sure. The Kev & V convo always goes the same way: Dan asks Alan how he feels about them and Alan says “Well I like Steve Howie.” So bizarre. I wanna know why Veronica isn’t worthy of mention in the same light.
eh, after seeing the Cap film, I’m assuming there is no, and have never been, a “Clarvioyant(sp).”
It’s all about Zola’s algorithm, which claims to be able to predict future happenings/threats.
RWG (Hydra just gave it a name and sold it to the foot soldiers as an actual person)
I saw Brad Dourif’s name in the credits last week…..does that make him the creepy desiccated man in the wheelchair?