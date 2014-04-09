Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 225

04.09.14 4 years ago 11 Comments

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls.

Time for a busy and spoiler-y Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

On this week's show, we discuss the finales for “Shameless” and “Justified” and then we discuss both “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and Tuesday's game-varying episode of ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” 

I'm pretty sure we only spoil the shows in question in the segments in question, but if you haven't seen various episodes and finales, be cautious!

Today's breakdown:
“Shameless” finale (00:01:15 – 00:18:00)
“Justified” finale (00:18:05 – 00:37:15)
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and Tuesday's “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (00:37:20 – 01:06:35)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

