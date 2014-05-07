Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 229

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls! Time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
On Tuesday's video show, we reviewed Showtime's “Penny Dreadful” and NBC's remake of “Rosemary's Baby” and we also started previewing next week's upfronts.
We do a bit more upfront previewing to start this podcast. We also answer a few emails, discuss Tuesday's “New Girl” and “Mindy Project” finales and chatted about Sunday's “Mad Men.”
A reminder: Our schedule will be screwy next week because of upfronts. We still expect to do a video show next Tuesday, but I'm guessing a podcast won't happen before Thursday? Something like that…
Today's podcast breakdown:
Pre-upfronts update (00:00:50 – 00:07:20)
Listener Mail: “The Comeback” (00:07:30 – 00:13:25)
Listener Mail: Adaptations (00:13:30 – 00:17:30)
“New Girl” finale (00:17:40 – 00:28:15)
“The Mindy Project” (00:28:20 – 00:35:50)
NBC Gets the Olympics Through 2032 (00:35:50 – 00:40:05)
“Mad Men” (00:40:05 – 00:59:30)
HBO should bring back The Paper Chase; same premise 25 years later. (They wouldn’t particularly need to track down any of the original people, although that wouldn’t hurt.)
Between yesterday’s video show, and today’s podcast, you guys were on fire this week. Entertainment (and I guess reviewing stuff) is all the people ask for!
Suggestion: instead of dragging out a 20 min conversation on a declining mad men, why not split 10 min and 10 on mad men and a rising drama show like GoT, Hannibal, or heck even Turn ??
Fwiw the Mad Men segments are easily my favourite and why I started listening to the podcast in the first place, way back in the 4th season of MM IIRC.
John22 – Because “Mad Men” is better than those shows you listed. [And I love two of the shows you listed.]
-Daniel
Dan loves Turn? No, that’s not right.
I would actually prefer longer Mad Men segments.
I noticed that Elizabeth Meriwether directed this New Girl episode and was instantly concerned. I wondered if it was her first attempt at directing. Thanks for mentioning that it was.
The direction of this episode — it was very NOT good. Which makes me sad.
But it also sort of makes me question her judgment — and hubris, maybe. It’s sort of important that the show’s health is as robust as possible, especially given how dicey this season (IMO) has been. To do a rookie move (literally) at this important juncture for the show in terms of retaining viewership and keeping the show going, well it was a bad call.
and then….
ugh NBC + Olympics = BAD TIMES
Lack of innovation, DRMing it up all over the place, bad choices for viewers, weird advertising. How many more things could they prove they do wrong with the Olympics.
And the Olympics, people love the Olympics, it’s a built in captive audience.
What a nightmare.
Great pod / video-casts guys!
Erika
Maybe it was hubris on her part, but sometimes when a show’s creator takes over directing duty, it represents an artistic leap forward. I can’t think of a better example than the first time Joss Whedon directed an episode of Buffy, in the season 1 finale. Matt Weiner’s first time directing Mad Men maybe wasn’t so much of a leap, but it certainly wasn’t a downgrade. And Vince Gillian had directed a couple of X-Files episodes, but he was still a relative novice when he started directing his own show. I was hopeful when I saw Meriwether’s directing credit.
But in the end, you’re right, it was all over the place. With the material she was trying to cram in, it should have been a two-parter.
Please keep posting a click able link up to the current podcast. There is not one for the May 7 show, sadly. May 6, yes, but I want to hear the ?Mad Men discussion. No I heart radio or iTunes for me, thanks.
JavaCat7 – Sorry. I’m not understanding what you’re looking for. What is it that you’re not finding? I can try to direct you to it or see why it isn’t available if it isn’t available…
-Daniel
Re bringing things back and adaptations – the mid 70s Fred Schepsi film Devils Playground (don’t know how well known it is outside Australia) has a sequel that’s going to be a six part television series. They’re showing first 2 episodes at the Sydney Film Festival before it’s on tv – great cast with Toni Collette and John Noble (and Don Hany who non-Australians won’t know but is divine) so I’m looking forward to seeing what they do with it. [tix.sff.org.au]
At this point I’m pretty sure Don isn’t getting redeemed. I’ve thought, since the beginning of last season, that he was going to die in the finale (possibly by his own hand). And all the various illusions to death and the iconography of death since that episode (which are too myriad to get into) have only made me believe this more.