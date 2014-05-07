Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 229

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls! Time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

On Tuesday's video show, we reviewed Showtime's “Penny Dreadful” and NBC's remake of “Rosemary's Baby” and we also started previewing next week's upfronts.

We do a bit more upfront previewing to start this podcast. We also answer a few emails, discuss Tuesday's “New Girl” and “Mindy Project” finales and chatted about Sunday's “Mad Men.”

A reminder: Our schedule will be screwy next week because of upfronts. We still expect to do a video show next Tuesday, but I'm guessing a podcast won't happen before Thursday? Something like that…

Today's podcast breakdown:

Pre-upfronts update (00:00:50 – 00:07:20)

Listener Mail: “The Comeback” (00:07:30 – 00:13:25)

Listener Mail: Adaptations (00:13:30 – 00:17:30)

“New Girl” finale (00:17:40 – 00:28:15)

“The Mindy Project” (00:28:20 – 00:35:50)

NBC Gets the Olympics Through 2032 (00:35:50 – 00:40:05)

“Mad Men” (00:40:05 – 00:59:30)

