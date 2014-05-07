Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 229

#The Mindy Project #Mad Men
05.07.14 4 years ago 16 Comments

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls! Time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

On Tuesday's video show, we reviewed Showtime's “Penny Dreadful” and NBC's remake of “Rosemary's Baby” and we also started previewing next week's upfronts.

We do a bit more upfront previewing to start this podcast. We also answer a few emails, discuss Tuesday's “New Girl” and “Mindy Project” finales and chatted about Sunday's “Mad Men.”

A reminder: Our schedule will be screwy next week because of upfronts. We still expect to do a video show next Tuesday, but I'm guessing a podcast won't happen before Thursday? Something like that…

Today's podcast breakdown:
Pre-upfronts update (00:00:50 – 00:07:20)
Listener Mail: “The Comeback” (00:07:30 – 00:13:25)
Listener Mail: Adaptations (00:13:30 – 00:17:30)
“New Girl” finale (00:17:40 – 00:28:15)
“The Mindy Project” (00:28:20 – 00:35:50)
NBC Gets the Olympics Through 2032 (00:35:50 – 00:40:05)
“Mad Men” (00:40:05 – 00:59:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Mindy Project#Mad Men
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergMad MenNEW GIRLTHE MINDY PROJECT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP