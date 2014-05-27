Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 232

05.27.14 4 years ago 11 Comments

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls! Time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast!

I'm in London on work. The audio quality in the podcast sucks. Sorry. Deal with it. It was either that, or we didn't talk about “Hannibal” and “Mad Men” and the various new shows that, frankly, we don't especially care if you watch or don't watch, since they're either not especially good, or we haven't seen enough of them to know for sure. 

But we definitely wanted to talk about the “Hannibal” finale, which capped off a terrific season, and the “Mad Men” midseason finale, which was a spectacular ending to a small chunk of episodes that doesn't quite seem like a season or a half-season.

Here's today's breakdown:
“Undateable” (00:01:20 – 00:10:30)
“Crossbones” (00:10:30 – 00:17:20)
“Halt and Catch Fire” (00:17:30 – 00:25:20)
“Hannibal” finale (00:25:40 – 00:43:30)
“Mad Men” midseason finale – (00:43:35 – 01:05:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

