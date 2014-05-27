Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 232

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls! Time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast!
I'm in London on work. The audio quality in the podcast sucks. Sorry. Deal with it. It was either that, or we didn't talk about “Hannibal” and “Mad Men” and the various new shows that, frankly, we don't especially care if you watch or don't watch, since they're either not especially good, or we haven't seen enough of them to know for sure.
But we definitely wanted to talk about the “Hannibal” finale, which capped off a terrific season, and the “Mad Men” midseason finale, which was a spectacular ending to a small chunk of episodes that doesn't quite seem like a season or a half-season.
Jack doesn’t need to be convinced of Hannibal’s guilt by Will, because he was convinced of it in Chilton’s office. I think the show has been very true to a simple principle: once a person allows himself to honestly consider the possibility of Hannibal’s guilt, it becomes obvious that Hannibal is in fact a crazy person very flamboyantly hiding in plain sight. Jack is convinced when he hears audio of Eddie Izzard describing Hannibal’s house, and Chilton caps it by calling attention to Hannibal’s nature and sense of humor. That Izzard immediately turns around and disavows the recording doesn’t make a difference, because once Jack was temporarily convinced he can’t not see the increasingly obvious.
Alana is persuaded because Will very cleverly affirmed his closeness with Hannibal in front of her and then proceeded to destabilize her opinion of WILL (by acting even weirder with her than he needs to), and that starts to destabilize her opinion of Hannibal by proxy, until she has a moment of realization, after which everything becomes … clearish. (When Hannibal did his predatory super-smell thing, I gather.)
Its impossible to know but I do wonder if the show had not been bifurcated whether the 7th episode would have ended with such a spectacular flourish, at any rate it was lot more enjoyable than any possible cliffhanger that I can imagine.
So these Tv show awards are slowly becoming like film awards for me where only one or two of my favourites even get nominated and I’ve more or less made peace with that.
The only omission that I still find slightly irritating is Mad Men just because it used to be there and its ommision these days offers a reading about its trajectory that I disagree with.
Time jumps would mean no more Sally and thats a pretty big price to pay.
only listened to the Mad Men portion but the audio is extremely choppy…anyone else experience this?
As Dan says in the intro, we were having internet issues due to him being in a London hotel. We did our best with the equipment and connectivity available to us.
whoops too excited to listen to the podcast that I completely read past that…a little choppy but was able to get through the whole thing…thanks!
This was a great season for Mad Men and Hannibal. I have never seen a Bryan Fuller show past season 2, so I am interested to see what he has lined up.
I think a lot of people were complaining earlier in the season that Mad Men had gotten sloppy and repetitive and was too much of a downer. I do hope they continue this upward trajectory in season 7B, otherwise I feel the show will be shooting itself in the foot.
People have complained about the early episodes of Mad Men each season for the last couple, and each season these folks are proven wrong. Mad Men has been consistently excellent it’s last four seasons, at the very least.
Hannibal reminds me of Twin Peaks some – another show that indulged in the surreal and (largely) marched to its own almost inexplicable beat.
I’d be fine if everyone died at the house. Hannibal is the only one who needs to survive and I’m satisfied that the others played out their parts and simply lost to a superior foe. Bring on Chilton as Hannibal’s main adversary and some fresh bait and it’s all good!
I definitely agree w/ Alan that there was a distinctly different tone in part 2 this season. Yeah it all fits into a Hannibal verse, but stuff happened pretty rapid fire and then it simmered *way* out. I hated all of the dim and out of focus shots and just wanted pretty flowers growing out of a corpse instead of over-flowery dialogue. They sacrificed striking imagery for warped visages and quippy humor for flamboyant interludes. In short, I was a total fan of part 1 and part 2? Well, at least I managed to stay awake — greatly thanks to a.m. viewing and caffeine!
Oh I’ll take and appreciate whatever Hannibal serves upon the plate, but I think creatively and visually speaking – the first half was head and shoulders above and certainly more palatable to my personal taste.
I preferred Part 1 to Part 2 a fair bit, in part I really missed the fun, effective presences of Beverly Katz and Chilton, in part because the structure of Will in the criminal looney bin was so evocative. I still enjoyed the second half of the season very much, it just suffered by comparison. I feel like the Vergers in particular would’ve benefited from being introduced sooner and given more of a build. They just sort of appeared, were super-important for a few episodes, and then we were done with them.
Even with that said, it was a great season. I appreciated the comparison of “Hannibal” to art house TV. It really is like nothing else on the air right now. I don’t always have fun watching it, but I always find it emotionally gripping and it’s a strange, beautiful, scary world to be drawn into for an hour a week. I’m really curious how the next season is going to be structured with Hannibal as a fugitive, and elated it got a third season.
Sweet usage of Sam Cooke for the intro!
Like Briga Heelan but gads just from the preview it looks just so horrid. Why not give her a show of her own, ideally written by a woman show runner (god forbid)? I mean do we really need another Bill Lawrence show? How about some fresh air in the room….?
Richard Coyle!!!! OMG! Love him. Is this supposed to be like what James Spader does — chewing the scenery — but Malkovich’d? Egads pirates! #badidea
I had momentary concerns that Betty was going to have a creepy kissing mauling episode with hunky Sean. Blech!
Did you guys think the airplane cutting out scene was reminiscent of Don freaking out at the Hershey meeting? There seems to be a lot of parallels between Ted Chaough and Don lately — and they are a package team now for McCann Erickson.
Erika