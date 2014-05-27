Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 232

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls! Time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast!

I'm in London on work. The audio quality in the podcast sucks. Sorry. Deal with it. It was either that, or we didn't talk about “Hannibal” and “Mad Men” and the various new shows that, frankly, we don't especially care if you watch or don't watch, since they're either not especially good, or we haven't seen enough of them to know for sure.

But we definitely wanted to talk about the “Hannibal” finale, which capped off a terrific season, and the “Mad Men” midseason finale, which was a spectacular ending to a small chunk of episodes that doesn't quite seem like a season or a half-season.

Here's today's breakdown:

“Undateable” (00:01:20 – 00:10:30)

“Crossbones” (00:10:30 – 00:17:20)

“Halt and Catch Fire” (00:17:30 – 00:25:20)

“Hannibal” finale (00:25:40 – 00:43:30)

“Mad Men” midseason finale – (00:43:35 – 01:05:30)

