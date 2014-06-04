Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 233

#Fargo #True Detective #Game of Thrones
06.04.14 4 years ago 34 Comments

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls.

It's time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

On Tuesday's Video Show, we reviewed TVLand's much-anticipated “Jennifer Falls.” Oh and we also talked about “Orange Is The New Black,” “Silicon Valley” and Kevin Reilly.

Wednesday's podcast was going to be a bit light, but Sepinwall asked for questions, so we ended up with a bunch of questions to answer, plus a discussion of Sunday's “Game of Thrones.” Oh and we also kinda reviewed TNT's “Murder in the First.”

And then we unveiled this summer's Podcast Rewatch. Woo!

So lots to discuss.

Today's breakdown:
“Murder in the First” (00:01:50 – 00:12:20)
Listener Mail – Phil Hartman (00:12:50 – 00:15:10)
Listener Mail – “Game of Thrones” production (00:15:10 – 0016:50)
Listener Mail – Movies-to-TV (00:16:50 – 00:24:40)
Listener Mail – “Fargo” vs. “True Detective” (00:24:40 – 00:37:45)
Sunday's “Game of Thrones” (00:37:45 – 00:55:45)
The Summer Podcast Rewatch Announcement (00:55:45 – 00:59:40)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

