Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 233

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls.
It's time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
On Tuesday's Video Show, we reviewed TVLand's much-anticipated “Jennifer Falls.” Oh and we also talked about “Orange Is The New Black,” “Silicon Valley” and Kevin Reilly.
Wednesday's podcast was going to be a bit light, but Sepinwall asked for questions, so we ended up with a bunch of questions to answer, plus a discussion of Sunday's “Game of Thrones.” Oh and we also kinda reviewed TNT's “Murder in the First.”
And then we unveiled this summer's Podcast Rewatch. Woo!
So lots to discuss.
Today's breakdown:
“Murder in the First” (00:01:50 – 00:12:20)
Listener Mail – Phil Hartman (00:12:50 – 00:15:10)
Listener Mail – “Game of Thrones” production (00:15:10 – 0016:50)
Listener Mail – Movies-to-TV (00:16:50 – 00:24:40)
Listener Mail – “Fargo” vs. “True Detective” (00:24:40 – 00:37:45)
Sunday's “Game of Thrones” (00:37:45 – 00:55:45)
The Summer Podcast Rewatch Announcement (00:55:45 – 00:59:40)
I demand full breakdowns of all volleyball scenes. A discussion about the coach that replaced Coach Taylor at Dillon, underrated coaching job, or too much pressure to handle. This is what the podcast needs!!!
I had SUCH a big grin on my face when the rewatch was announced.
I definitely agree FNL Season 2 is comparable to the first season of Buffy, in that there are moments of greatness in a show with a great skeleton, but that’s going through a period of dramatic turmoil. In Buffy it was just Joss Whedon not knowing how to do a TV show and having a WB budget. In this case it was caused by the writers’ strike/low ratings and network expectations/just some generally strange choices. It will be very critically interesting.
Also, I have the DVDs and there is a commentary track Jesse Plemons and Adrianne Palicki. It’s pretty of underwhelming, since they don’t go MST3K on the episode where the thing that’s brought us so much joy over the years happens, but it’s still a thing I’m glad exists in the universe.
What doesn’t kill the podcast makes it stronger.
Hartman would also clearly be Zapp Brannigan on Futurama.
Daniel, have either you or Alan seen any episodes of “Power” on Starz?
Rob – Alan voted for watching “Jennifer Falls” over “Power” for this week’s video/podcast. Mostly I’m sure the vote was based on time considerations, but… Take that as you will.
-Daniel
There was plenty of Oberyn. Usually not more than two scenes in the same week, but he appeared in seven out of eight episodes which is kinda miraculous on this show, and he was a guest star used more than almost all of the credited regulars (which includes Ygritte, Tormund, Bronn, Varys, Melisandre, Gilly, Shae, Sam…). As of now Oberyn has the fourth-most lines spoken in the season behind Tyrion, Jaime, and Tywin.
Molly and Gus are both shown wearing wedding rings. Case closed.
Well there we go. I assume Alan was paying close attention to fingers!
-Daniel
So did you actually think they weren’t married or were you just testing Alan for his visual aptitude?
Tausif – Good gracious. Enough already. I wasn’t “testing.” I watched the episode on FX’s online screener site and DIDN’T SEE THE RINGS. [Nor did Alan, or he would have just told me.]. I blew it and I apologize to Alan and the dozen+ people who have corrected me.
There was nothing in the behavior or dialogue that, to me, said “married” rather than “a couple.” There were rings. Which I did not see. So I was questioning the assumption of “married” rather than “just together.” Questioning incorrectly.
-Daniel
I was actually confused by your response. The response you gave here had me questioning whether you were teasing Alan and I was missing a joke. You talk about you take notes and watch episodes twice so I was actually wondering if you were pulling people’s legs. Also, your sarcasm is hard to parse sometimes from your actual statements, for me. Don’t know whether this true for others.
Tausif – I watch pilots twice and that’s usually because of the combination between the time I first watch episodes and the actual air date, plus the possibility of major changes. I don’t watch episodes we casually discuss twice.
And I usually take notes when I know we’re discussing a show. This was not a planned discussion.
And even when I take notes, I sometimes miss things, be they big things when I watch on my TV or minuscule things when I watch online.
-Daniel
Thanks for the process break down (not sarcastic).
I thought Tyrion was both honorable and sympathetic from his very first scenes where he’s smacking around his obnoxious nephew and lending Ned Stark’s bastard a sympathetic ear. He was the only Lannister I didn’t instantly despise. I never considered him a villain in season 1. He’s even instantly likeable in the book, and that’s without the benefit of Peter Dinklage.
The Lannisters are clearly positioned as the “bad guys” to the “good guy” Starks, so I can see slotting him like that initially if you think the narrative is going to flow more traditionally. I agree he’s instantly one of the most charismatic and sympathetic characters in the story, though. To me, he adds complication because you like him and root for him in the Eyrie, even when you’re still anti-Lannister given the stuff Jaime and Cersei do early on.
Alan – I agree completely about the repeated theme of killing the “good” guy in Game of Thrones. I’m at a point where I fully expect my favorite character to get offed in episode 8.
I feel like George R.R. Martin is plagiarizing HIMYM.
I Loooooove the rewatch idea!!! Not sure I’ll actually rewatch everything, but it’s ambitious and crazy and has the potential to be super interesting.
To close the circle – how many references will be made to “Nazi Todd” in discussing Landry this summer?
Or better yet – who is the better muse for murder – Tyra or Lydia (and what ringtone do we think Landry would have for Tyra?)?
I laughed for a solid 2 minutes straight when they announced FNL Season 2 re-watch
Time to start writing A Song of Sunshine and Rainbows!
H2O: Just Add Water is being passed over for the summer rewatch again? This is ridiculous!
Roy – I suggested it. Trust me. The problem with “H20: Just Add Water” is that since Alan hasn’t watched any and I’ve only watched a few episodes, it would violate the “re” part of “rewatch.” But I promise you that I suggested it…
-Daniel
Dan should do his own bonus podcast just to talk about H2O: Just Add Water!
I love the rewatch announcement. FNL is still FNL even at its least good, and there’s plenty of good in the second season. I’m very excited about this!
I’m thrilled too. I miss the FNL podcasts. This will be great.
Also if Phil Hartman had lived he would have played Zapp Brannigan on FUTURAMA as he was Matt Groening’s first choice. Instead Billy West ended up doing a voice which was clearly inspired by Phil Hartman.
I’m putting in the first vote for next year’s Summer rewatch. MadMen Season 7 will just have finished airing…what better time to rewatch the first season and look back on how much people changed (offices, jobs, relationships, clothing); and how much stayed the same…(Don’s Hat?)
That weird vitriolic reaction that Gus and Molly could be married was really out of line. I assume it’s a personal thing but really put me off listening.
Bradley – Yup. As you said on Twitter as well.
I went too far. But, like I said, I just wanted the one piece of information that dozens of people have now provided for me on twitter and in comments. Had Alan just said, “They were wearing rings,” I could have gone back under my troll bridge. Oh well. I’m sorry.
Not a big fan of your amateur psychoanalysis, but I’m sure I earned it.
-Daniel
Dan- I would agree that casting isn’t the issue with why Stannis’ plot thread has been so boring (Dillane, Cunningham and Van Houten are all compelling actors) and I would argue that what GoT is doing wrong with Stannis is simply a lack of anything interesting for the character to do since “Blackwater” in season 2. In the occasional moments where they’ve given these characters something to do since blackwater (the Gendry storyline in “Second Sons”, for example) they have been compelling. I think Alan’s review shows that he would agree with this assessment.
[www.hitfix.com]
But more often than not, whenever Stannis or Stannis adjacent characters appear on screen, it’s entirely to remind the audience that they still exist. But Stannis is in a place right now where nothing dramatically interesting is happening overall and it’s been that way for 2 whole seasons now.
This season has been the *least* dark in Game of Thrones. After previous seasons killed many of the most romantically sympathetic characters, almost all of the named characters who died so far this season are among the most insane and cruel: Joffrey (a leader finally succeeded by a much gentler person, Tommen, whose worst influences are still level-headed people), Lysa (who effectively made a whole kingdom paranoid and cowardly), Polliver, Locke, Karl and the rest of the Night’s Watch mutineers, likely the Mountain, and Dontos who seemed romantically sympathetic but turned out to be merely a mercenary drunkard.
Depending on whether you share Melisandre’s utilitarian calculation of what could have been done with Gendry’s blood, his life being spared was nice. Gilly was also spared. Jorah is exiled (again) but not dead. Tyrion likely saved Podrick’s life by sending him to do good deeds instead of clinging to him desperately. Littlefinger saved Sansa’s life, even if not for the purest of motives. That’s an unusual streak of good folks *not* dying, often because other folks showed mercy.
Granted, hanging over all this is the danger posed by the White Walkers, and the chaos Littlefinger unleashed at the start of the series continues to set many of the strongest and wiliest of Westeros killing each other off, but considering how things have already gone, at least it was the nastiest of the survivors getting the heavier end of the stick this season.
Always fun to think that Sam Jaeger is suppose to be analogous to Rick Moranis in “Parenthood.”
Actually just saw Parenthood not that long ago and kind of surprised how come they had in common.
The best moment of this podcast? “Move on.”
Say what you like about True Detective but Rust Cohle is as good a character that there’s ever been on television.