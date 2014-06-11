Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 234

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls. Time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

We had nothing to talk about this week other than the Summer Rewatch, the first Season 2 episode of “Friday Night Lights.” Naturally, we went on for over 70 minutes thanks to some Listener Mail, a recap of Alan's BBQ weekend and a long segment on Sunday's penultimate “Game of Thrones” episode.

Next week? SO MUCH CONTENT. New shows! Finales galore! Etc. 

But for now…

This Week's Breakdown:
Alan goes to ATX Festival (00:01:25 – 00:12:15)
Listener Mail – “Broadchurch”/”Returned” Emmys (00:12:30 – 00:15:20)
Listener Mail – Split Seasons (00:15:25 – 00:20:35)
Listener Mail – Resurrected Shows (00:20:45 – 00:27:00)
Sunday's “Game of Thrones” (00:27:15 – 00:50:15)
Summer Rewatch – “Friday Night Lights” Season 2 (00:50:20 – 01:11:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

