Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 234

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls. Time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We had nothing to talk about this week other than the Summer Rewatch, the first Season 2 episode of “Friday Night Lights.” Naturally, we went on for over 70 minutes thanks to some Listener Mail, a recap of Alan's BBQ weekend and a long segment on Sunday's penultimate “Game of Thrones” episode.
Next week? SO MUCH CONTENT. New shows! Finales galore! Etc.
But for now…
This Week's Breakdown:
Alan goes to ATX Festival (00:01:25 – 00:12:15)
Listener Mail – “Broadchurch”/”Returned” Emmys (00:12:30 – 00:15:20)
Listener Mail – Split Seasons (00:15:25 – 00:20:35)
Listener Mail – Resurrected Shows (00:20:45 – 00:27:00)
Sunday's “Game of Thrones” (00:27:15 – 00:50:15)
Summer Rewatch – “Friday Night Lights” Season 2 (00:50:20 – 01:11:00)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Dan, Can you explain what you meant by the “original” version of the Landry murder scene being Landry kills him with a bottle, instead of a lead pipe? Was that only in your critic preview version, was changed and the lead pipe version aired on NBC, or did the bottle scene air, and the lead pipe version was on re-airs or the DVD. I know my DVD version has the lead pipe, its the way I remember it, but I havent seen this episode sice it aired 7 years ago so I couldnt recall what NBC aired. I love FNL, one of my favorites of all time but this episode….sheesh. Might be a starting point for a discussion of other really awfully bad episodes of other terrific all time great shows. Jack’s tattoos on Lost or Kim Bauer’s cougar on 24 come to mind. thanks….
The bottle was only in the version they sent critics before the season began. The lead pipe is the one that aired. I have a vague memory that there was another version on top of those two, but I could be wrong.
I’m rewatching along and I decided – because FNL is probably my favorite TV series of all times but Season 2 is truly bad – to make a list of some things in each episode I actually liked. It wasn’t hard for the premier, as jarring and terrible as the murder is.
* The birth of Baby Gracie is beautifully done. I love the normalcy and intimacy of it.
* Every scene with Matt and Landry makes me smile. Especially enjoyed Landry calling Matt from Tyra’s bathroom.
* Julie’s a brat, but I love Coach and Julie in the car when he’s picking her up from the bar. Like the birth, it’s a situation that most shows would pump for artificial drama, but this just felt like how a real father and daughter would react.
Kudos to Dan for being able to go through an entire mad men discussion without willfully defending it ad naseum. That question about its split seasons was perfect bait and Dan stayed away ! Well done.
Super glad to hear you enjoyed the festival. Especially for where TV is today, something like that needs to exist and I really think there’s a lot of potential for it to support fledgling would-be series (web series, people who’ve independently produced pilots, etc.) in the same way film festivals support independent films/filmmakers.
Not to mention a city like Austin is the perfect place to host it right now (praying it doesn’t turn into SXSW part 2 in a few years). Here’s hoping that it also leads to more television production in the area.
Hope you come back down next year (and that Dan is able to join for the panels and food, but mostly food).
I prefer to think of Tormund Giantsbane as Mixology’s Bruce: banished to the frozen wilderness, he let his beard grow out more, he trained in weaponry, and started bragging about “smashing out” bears.
Also, Alan, when you were at ATX’s Carlton Cuse panel were question(s) asked about The Adventures of Brisco County Jr.?
Yes, we spoke about Brisco, including me asking a question for Damon Lindelof, which ironically was, “Ask Carlton what the Orb was on Brisco County. He would never tell me.”
Cuse’s response: “Fuck you, Damon.”
Thanks for talking about Tyra’s sexual assault/rapist. That is always what that scene will be about for me.
Dan, did you by chance record this podcast before you at lunch?
*ate lunch
It was 9 in the morning, so sure…
-Daniel
Watching this episode actually reminds me of how much Julie Taylor mattered in the show in the earlier seasons than in the later seasons.
I wonder if “bad seasons of good shows” might have been a better topic for the summer re-watch. You had a great discussion about the mistakes of FNL season two. Now what? Landry serial killer will carry on for another half dozen episodes, but you’ve already pretty much covered it. The show will make a few more mistakes, but nothing on that level. People like to make fun of the Tyra volleyball storyline, and it’s true that it’s utterly trite, but it’s only three episodes. And it gives us Tyra/ Mrs Coach scenes, which is a very satisfying pairing, even when trite.
I think there’s way more than you’re remembering. There’s Matt and Carlotta, Santiago, and Lyla at the Christian radio station.
But then you’ve got “Let’s Get it On,” which is pretty great, “Leave No one Behind,” which has the Coach/Matt confrontation, and peak Mama Smash, who is pretty much amazing all year long.
I did forget about Matt and Carlotta. But the worst thing about the Santiago and Lyla storylines is that they never went anywhere. If something interesting had ever happened at that radio station, we’d be more forgiving in retrospect.
But Minka Kelly’s acting bothers me even more than it does most people. She was going to annoy me no matter what she was doing.
Thanks so much for reading my question, you guys!
It makes sense why ‘Broadchurch’ and ‘Les Revenants’ were not eligible, though it’s very disappointing. It seems that it would make much more sense for any series airing on American television (regardless of its production situation) to be eligible — especially when we’re talking about two of the very best series on TV.
I definitely agree that both should not be considered miniseries, and as such I’m including both of them in my own personal fake Emmy ballots as Drama Series. I may already regret this, however… the cuts are brutal.
Baby Gracie’s freakish features stand out even worse compared to one of the most beautiful casts in television history. Just about everyone in Dillon, TX is undeniably hot, with perfect proportions and chiseled good looks. Plus it’s hard to believe that the same genes that created Julie Taylor could ever have been responsible for Baby Gracie. Sorry Alan!
Honestly, when they announced that they were doing this my first thought was how excited I was to listen to Dan rip on Baby Gracie and The Forehead From Hell!
Are we sure it wasn’t a steel pipe?
Just an FYI. I usually look for the podcast/ video shows when I have time randomly through the week. So I never know if I am one or 2 behind. The link at the top: TV/ Firewall & Iceberg does not lead me to the archive of shows. Should it? Is there some other easy way I can access a date sorted list?
Kudos to Dan for managing to give an response that does not involve spoilers or criticism about GOT showrunners, to Alan’s claim that the Wall story-arc is under-developed and not weaker than the rest of the major story-arcs on the show.
The truth is that Benioff and Weiss have a hard-on for the Lannisters and Daeneryse, and that they have been underserving (and at times it seems purposely write badly) the other parts of the show since season 2.
Best opening song ever. There are giants in the sky..
“There are big tall terrible awesome scary wonderful giants in the sky…”
That turned out to be a very prescient choice considering the comments Sondheim made about the upcoming Disney movie. Still upset they cut “Any Moment” but I’ll reserve judgement until i’ve actually seen the film.