Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 237

#Friday Night Lights #Community
07.02.14 4 years ago 14 Comments

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls. Time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

On Tuesday's video show, we reviewed NBC's new comedies “Welcome to Sweden” and “Working the Engels,” plus the first season of “Penny Dreadful” and we discussed some breaking news about “Community” and “Hieroglyph.”

We talked a bit more “Hieroglyph” and “Community” in the podcast, reviewed CBS' “Extant” and FX's “The Bridge” and then we also talked about this week's “Friday Night Lights” Season 2 episode “Backfire.”

Whee!

Today's breakdown:
“Extant” (00:01:35 – 00:11:35)
“The Bridge” (00:11:40 – 00:20:00)
Listener Mail – “Hieroglyph” and shows that never aired (00:20:30 – 00:29:00)
Listener Mail – “Community” and shows with strange journeys (00:29:05 – 00:37:15)
Listener Mail – Swag (00:37:20 – 00:44:40)
“Friday Night Lights” Season 2 (00:44:45 – 01:03:50)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

#Friday Night Lights#Community
Community friday night lights hieroglyph the bridge Extant

