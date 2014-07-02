Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 237

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls. Time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

On Tuesday's video show, we reviewed NBC's new comedies “Welcome to Sweden” and “Working the Engels,” plus the first season of “Penny Dreadful” and we discussed some breaking news about “Community” and “Hieroglyph.”

We talked a bit more “Hieroglyph” and “Community” in the podcast, reviewed CBS' “Extant” and FX's “The Bridge” and then we also talked about this week's “Friday Night Lights” Season 2 episode “Backfire.”

Whee!

Today's breakdown:

“Extant” (00:01:35 – 00:11:35)

“The Bridge” (00:11:40 – 00:20:00)

Listener Mail – “Hieroglyph” and shows that never aired (00:20:30 – 00:29:00)

Listener Mail – “Community” and shows with strange journeys (00:29:05 – 00:37:15)

Listener Mail – Swag (00:37:20 – 00:44:40)

“Friday Night Lights” Season 2 (00:44:45 – 01:03:50)

