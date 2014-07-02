Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 237

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls. Time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
On Tuesday's video show, we reviewed NBC's new comedies “Welcome to Sweden” and “Working the Engels,” plus the first season of “Penny Dreadful” and we discussed some breaking news about “Community” and “Hieroglyph.”
We talked a bit more “Hieroglyph” and “Community” in the podcast, reviewed CBS' “Extant” and FX's “The Bridge” and then we also talked about this week's “Friday Night Lights” Season 2 episode “Backfire.”
Whee!
Today's breakdown:
“Extant” (00:01:35 – 00:11:35)
“The Bridge” (00:11:40 – 00:20:00)
Listener Mail – “Hieroglyph” and shows that never aired (00:20:30 – 00:29:00)
Listener Mail – “Community” and shows with strange journeys (00:29:05 – 00:37:15)
Listener Mail – Swag (00:37:20 – 00:44:40)
“Friday Night Lights” Season 2 (00:44:45 – 01:03:50)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
I can’t believe I’m going to admit this, but I like the “Night Shift.” Sure, it’s built from old “ER” scripts from the bad years, but i t’s watchable.
Okay…off to listen to the rest of the podcast.
Family Guy had a weird history. Cancelled, Fox recinded the cancellatio and moved it opposite Frasier, cancelled it again, reruns become a hit on cable, DVDs sell millions, DVD movies ordered and then brought back for it to become a giant hit and a monster in reruns. This season it was Fox’s #2 show in 18-49, narrowly behind Sleepy Hollow.
Confession: I like the Street/Riggins trip to Mexico.
It’s dumb and desperate, but it’s a character being dumb and desperate rather than just the show doing something non-sensical (ie: the murder). It also feels like a trip to Mexico two guys that age might take (with the exception of Street babbling about shark injections).
The rest of this FNL episode is pretty bad.
It was very hard to make it through a rewatch of Lyla counseling prisoners, but I knew it would be worth it.
Diane Kruger in The Bridge = Emmy-worthy work? I think that;s a bit of a stretch.
She is a bazillion times more emmy-worthy than hmm… previous winner Mariska Hargitay.
And to be honest I find her even better than the overreacting overthetop Claire Danes who is probably gonna take it again this year.
IMO listing other poor choices doesn’t elevate her work.
As a counterpoint, someone who is doing unrecognized (i.e. nominated) work well above the fray: Adelaide Clemens.
Personally, I wouldn’t mind seeing a moratorium for awhile from Emmy (and/or all acting awards) voters on awarding actors who are portraying people with (un)diagnosed disorders.
The key word here is “emmy-worthy”.
So I compare Kruger with other actors that recently had many nominations and win(s).
Emmys dont necessary award the best performances, most of the times they dont even nominate them in the first place.
So is Kruger “emmy-worthy”? oh yes, for the Emmys-standards she could even be award-worthy.
Ok, you’re correct in that respect – I’ll concede the point :)
But my original disagreement with Alan’s statement was done in spirit with his “If I had an Emmy Ballot” articles – and not the real-world Emmys.
I see “MADMEME”, well even in that aspect I agree with Alan.
I am a fan of the original Bridge and I find the Swedish actress superb and I was quite biased against Kruger. But I really think she does a great job in a very tricky role.
On the other hand I dont have time to watch all the good tv out there, so it could be many other actresses giving much stronger performances..
I’m 100% with you, Dan, regarding Seinfeld, especially Kramer. It’s like my dirty little secret, because when I have shared this opinion with others, I’ve been accused of “not getting it.” I get it. I just don’t find it particularly funny or entertaining.
Same. From a writer’s standpoint, I get why it’s revered. The way the episodes are structured was ground-breaking, and I can appreciate the fact that it’s extremely clever. I just didn’t like watching any of the characters (which is different than not liking them in the way you were supposed to think they were kind of horrible people).
Same. From a writer’s standpoint, I get why it’s revered. The way the episodes are structured was ground-breaking, and I can appreciate the fact that it’s extremely clever. I just didn’t like watching any of the characters (which is different than not liking them in the way you were supposed to think they were kind of horrible people).