Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 240

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls.

After a week off, it's time for the triumphant return of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. Or, at the very least, it's time for a new installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Yes, we missed a lot of stuff last week and… Sorry.

And yes, we've kinda gotten behind on “Friday Night Lights,” but we're doubling up next week.

This week, however, we have a pair of highly anticipated premium cable dramas in Cinemax's “The Knick” and Starz's “Outlander.” We also answered a trio of questions, including one that let us talk about the finale of “Halt and Catch Fire.”

And we talked about “Guardians of the Galaxy” because we have no problems talking about movies in the rare circumstances in which we both saw the same movie in the same week!

Today's breakdown:

“The Knick” (00:01:05 – 00:18:00)

“Outlander” (00:18:00 – 00:33:15)

Listener Mail – Tonally at-odds credits (00:33:35 – 00:39:05)

Listener Mail – Vince Gilligan/Peter Jackson (00:39:10 – 00:44:15)

Listener Mail – “Halt and Catch Fire” (00:44:20 – 00:58:10)

“Guardians of the Galaxy” (00:58:20 – 01:17:05)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.