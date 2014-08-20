Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 242

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls! I was traveling yesterday, so it's time for a slightly delayed installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Fortunately, there was nothing timely that we missed yesterday, but we have reviews for Netflix “BoJack Horseman” and BBC America's “Intruders,” which premiere on Friday and Saturday, respectively. We preview the Emmys a little and we also answered a piece of Listener Mail about writer credits.

And we have a trio of “Friday Night Lights” Season 2 episodes to celebrate this week, including “Pantherama!,” “Seeing Other People” and “The Confession,” which we discussed in a lengthy and amorphous blob.

Today's breakdown:

“BoJack Horseman” (00:01:10 – 00:09:15)

“Intruders” (00:09:20 – 00:18:40)

The 2014 Emmy Awards (00:18:45 – 00:37:30)

Listener Mail: Writing Credits (00:37:45 – 43:50)

“Friday Night Lights” Season 2 ReWatch (00:43:55 – 01:24:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.]

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.