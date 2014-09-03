Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 244

09.03.14 4 years ago

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls! Time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. 

There's lots to discuss in this week's podcast, including Starz' “The Chair,” the new season of “Boardwalk Empire” and all five new Amazon pilots.

This podcast was a technical nightmare — Screw You, Skype — and in the process of trying to just get the darned thing finished and run, you might notice we didn't get to something important, namely this week's two “Friday Night Lights” Season 2 episodes. Profuse apologies. We'll do this week's two episodes next week — See, you've already done your homework! — and finish the season the following week.

Fortunately, even without “Friday Night Lights” and even with the near-constant Skype glitches, it was a long podcast.

And for those of you who are curious, there may be some spoilers in the Amazon segment, but nothing huge or meaningful, I don't think.

Today's breakdown:
“The Chair” (00:00:40 – 00:16:35)
“Boardwalk Empire” (00:16:38 – 00:25:45)
Amazon Pilots (00:25:50 – 01:05:00)
Listener Mail – FXX's “Simpsons” Marathon (01:05:00 – 01:21:45)
Listener Mail – Comedy Central (01:21:55 – 01:28:15)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

