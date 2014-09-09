Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 245

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!

After a couple weeks of Wednesday podcasts, it's back to Tuesday with a busy show.

In this installment, we actually remembered to discuss the season's penultimate back of “Friday Night Lights” Season 2 episodes, we discussed the finale of HBO's “The Leftovers,” we previewed next week's premieres of FOX's “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” and we spent as much time on FOX's “Utopia” as Alan could stand.

Here's today's breakdown:

“Utopia” (00:00:50 – 00:12:40)

“New Girl” Season 4 (00:12:45 – 00:22:40)

“Mindy Project” Season 3 (00:22:45 – 00:30:45)

Listener Mail: “Veronica Mars” viewing and TV paintball (00:30:50 – 00:41:30)

“The Leftovers” finale including Listener Mail (00:41:40 – 01:07:30)

“Friday Night Lights” Season 2 (01:07:55 – 01:44:20)

