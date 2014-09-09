Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 245

#Friday Night Lights #The Leftovers
09.09.14 4 years ago

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!

After a couple weeks of Wednesday podcasts, it's back to Tuesday with a busy show. 

In this installment, we actually remembered to discuss the season's penultimate back of “Friday Night Lights” Season 2 episodes, we discussed the finale of HBO's “The Leftovers,” we previewed next week's premieres of FOX's “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” and we spent as much time on FOX's “Utopia” as Alan could stand.

Here's today's breakdown:
“Utopia” (00:00:50 – 00:12:40)
“New Girl” Season 4 (00:12:45 – 00:22:40)
“Mindy Project” Season 3 (00:22:45 – 00:30:45)
Listener Mail: “Veronica Mars” viewing and TV paintball (00:30:50 – 00:41:30)
“The Leftovers” finale including Listener Mail (00:41:40 – 01:07:30)
“Friday Night Lights” Season 2 (01:07:55 – 01:44:20)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

TOPICS#Friday Night Lights#The Leftovers
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFall TVFirewall Icebergfriday night lightsNEW GIRLTHE LEFTOVERSThe Mindyy ProjectUTOPIA

