Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 246

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!

It's time for the first of what we expect will be two installments of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast this week.

We'll have an installment at the end of the week with a LOT of new show reviews, because otherwise next week will be utterly untenable. This podcast, though, only has reviews for FOX's “Red Band Society” and “Mysteries of Laura.”

And then, we wrap up this summer's Podcast Rewatch, “Friday Night Lights” Season 2. We talk about the last two episodes of the season and then we have a lot of fun debating and ranking the worst characters and plotlines. I think it's a great wrap-up to a Summer ReWatch I quite enjoyed doing and we hope you did, too!

Today's Breakdown:

“Red Band Society” (00:01:00 – 00:11:50)

“Mysteries of Laura” (00:11:50 – 00:22:45)

“Friday Night Lights” Summer ReWatch (00:22:50 – 01:22:05)

