Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 248

Last week we doubled things up so that we could both spend an hour wrapping up our “Friday Night Lights” Summer Rewatch, but also so that we could get a head-start on this week's reviewing.

That means that this podcast contains reviews of new shows including ABC's “Black-ish,” ABC's “How To Get Away With Murder” and Amazon's “Transparent.” Although we didn't give it a full review, we reminded y'all that “Key & Peele” returns on Wednesday.

And we also answered one piece of Listener Mail about recent TV coverage of the NFL and we discussed Sunday's “Good Wife” premiere and Monday's “Sleepy Hollow” return.

So that's plenty for one podcast. We may need to double up again next week…

Here's today's breakdown:

“Black-ish” (00:01:55 – 00:11:30)

“Key & Peele” (00:11:35 – 00:14:30)

“How To Get Away With Murder” (00:14:30 – 00:29:15)

“Transparent” (00:29:15 – 00:46:05)

Listener Mail – Recent NFL Coverage (00:46:25 – 52:30)

“Good Wife” premiere (00:53:25 – 01:03:45)

“Sleepy Hollow” premiere (01:03:45 – 01:16:55)

