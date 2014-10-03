Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 250

Happy Friday, Boys & Girls!

Time for this week's second installment of The Firewall & Iceberg podcast.

We covered a lot on Tuesday's podcast, but we still have reviews for “Mulaney,” “Survivor's Remorse” and the new season of “Homeland.” We liked one and disliked the other two…

And we talked about last Sunday's finales for “Outlander” and “Masters of Sex.”

Oh and “Bob's Burgers” is coming back on Sunday and the episode is awesome, so we at least mentioned that…

Here's today's breakdown:

“Survivor's Remorse” (00:00:55 – 00:10:50)

“Bob's Burgers” (00:11:00 – 00:13:00)

“Homeland” (00:13:00 – 00:26:30)

“Mulaney” (00:28:05 – 00:41:05)

“Outlander” midseason finale (00:41:40 – 00:55:40)

“Masters of Sex” finale (00:55:40 – 01:13:30)

