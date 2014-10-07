Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 251

10.07.14 4 years ago

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!

Time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. 

There's lots to cover in this week's podcast, but don't worry, we still found time to discuss this week's breaking TV news about Showtime's “Twin Peaks” resurrection and NBC's development faux pas on a “Say Anything” sequel series.

We also reviewed “The Flash,” “Kingdom,” “Cristela” and “The Affair,” several of which we liked.

And, finally, we discussed the finale for FX's “The Strain” and our thoughts on the first season.

Today's breakdown:
“Twin Peaks”/”Say Anything” news (00:00:40 – 00:16:00)
“The Flash” (00:16:00 – 00:25:30)
“Kingdom” (00:25:30 – 00:40:00)
“Cristela” (00:40:00 – 00:46:45)
“The Affair” (00:46:45 – 00:56:45)
“The Strain” finale (00:56:55 – 01:20:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

