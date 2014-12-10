Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 260 – Best of 2014 Edition

12.10.14 4 years ago

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls. Time for the Best of 2014 installment of The Firewall & Iceberg.

If you've already read/watched our Top 10s or gone through the HitFix Critics' Poll, you pretty much know everything we're going to say in this podcast, but you've never heard us talk about them together on the same podcast. At least not all at once. At least not for this year.

So yeah, you know the drill here. 

We spoil some stuff about the shows we discuss. Maybe not the BIG things, but definitely some stuff, so just be cautious. We tip-toe some, but not entirely.

Today's breakdown:
Best of 2014 (00:00:30 – 01:17:50)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

