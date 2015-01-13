Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 264 – ‘Justified,’ Golden Globes and more

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls! Time for an in-person edition of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. Well, you're not in person, but with Alan in town for TCA press tour, we're both in person.
We'll also do an in-person video show at some point this week, allowing us to talk a bit about press tour and to also review a couple other shows including “The Americans” and Pivot's “Fortitude.”
But for today? Much to discuss! We break down the Golden Globes telecast and its winners and then we reviewed a quintet of new and returning shows including “Broad City,” “Man Seeking Woman,” “12 Monkeys,” “Justified” and “Backstrom.” [Actually “including” implies we reviewed more shows than that. We didn't. Those are the five shows we reviewed here.]
Today's breakdown:
Golden Globes (00:01:40 – 00:17:10)
“Broad City” (00:17:25 – 00:27:40)
“Man Seeking Woman” (00:27:40 – 00:37:20)
“12 Monkeys” (00:37:25 – 00:45:50)
“Justified” (00:45:55 – 00:56:10)
“Backstrom” (00:56:10 – 01:10:00)
