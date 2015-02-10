Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 266 – ‘The Slap,’ ‘Bosch’ and more

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!

At least for one week, we're back on a regular Firewall & Iceberg Podcast schedule.

In this week's installment, view's got a trio of reviews for new shows or miniseries or event series things, including “The Slap.” Is it as risible as NBC's ad campaign? Find out!

And then we answered a small pile of mail, including questions about the “Happy Endings” return rumors, low “Americans” ratings and possible “Mad Men” prequels.

Lots of stuff!

Today's breakdown:

“The Slap” (00:01:30 – 00:20:45)

“Bosch” (00:20:45 – 00:36:25)

“The Book of Negroes” (00:36:25 – 00:51:40)

Listener Mail: “Happy Endings” (00:51:55 – 01:01:15)

Listener Mail: CW Expansion (01:01:20 – 01:06:40)

Listener Mail: “The Americans” (01:07:00 – 01:12:05)

Listener Mail: “Mad Men” prequels (01:12:10 – 01:17:50)

