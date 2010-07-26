Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 27

#Mad Men
07.26.10 8 years ago 12 Comments

Happy Wednesday, Boys and Girls! Except that it’s Monday. Not that the days of the week make any sense anymore.
Following last week’s Road Trip Fiasco (WE KNOW!!! WE’RE SORRY!!!), we’re in a hotel room recording this week. So Alan sounds perfect and I sound… less perfect, but also less horrible.
In the podcast, we debrief after the events of Comic-Con, provide a Television Critics Association press tour preview, discuss AMC’s “Rubicon” and also go into some depth on Sunday’s “Mad Men” premiere.
Intro and Comic-Con — 00:00 – 14:05
Press Tour Preview — 14:05 – 24:10
“Rubicon” — 24:10 – 31:35
“Mad Men” – 31:35 – 48:52
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s this week’s podcast…

