Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 27

Happy Wednesday, Boys and Girls! Except that it’s Monday. Not that the days of the week make any sense anymore.

Following last week’s Road Trip Fiasco (WE KNOW!!! WE’RE SORRY!!!), we’re in a hotel room recording this week. So Alan sounds perfect and I sound… less perfect, but also less horrible.

In the podcast, we debrief after the events of Comic-Con, provide a Television Critics Association press tour preview, discuss AMC’s “Rubicon” and also go into some depth on Sunday’s “Mad Men” premiere.

Intro and Comic-Con — 00:00 – 14:05

Press Tour Preview — 14:05 – 24:10

“Rubicon” — 24:10 – 31:35

“Mad Men” – 31:35 – 48:52

