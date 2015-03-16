Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 272 – ‘Jinx’ finale, ‘Community’ and more

#Bloodline #Community
03.16.15

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

It's time for an early-week installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

We've got plenty to cover in this podcast, including the return of “Community” and “Undateable,” the Netflix premiere of “Bloodline” and Sunday night's chilling series finale of HBO's “The Jinx.”

We also answered follow-ups to a couple things we discussed in recent podcasts.

Here's today's breakdown:
“Community” (00:01:25 – 00:13:15)
“Undateable” (00:13:15 – 00:21:15)
“Bloodline” (00:21:15 – 00:32:55)
Listener Mail: TV Character Mt. Rushmores (00:33:10 – 00:40:00)
Listener Mail: Supporting Characters surpassing Leads on Great Shows (00:40:00 – 00:48:40)
“The Jinx” Finale (00:49:10 – 01:17:45)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

TOPICS#Bloodline#Community
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBLOODLINECommunitydaniel fienbergFirewall Icebergthe jinxUNDATEABLE

