Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 272 – ‘Jinx’ finale, ‘Community’ and more

We've got plenty to cover in this podcast, including the return of “Community” and “Undateable,” the Netflix premiere of “Bloodline” and Sunday night's chilling series finale of HBO's “The Jinx.”

We also answered follow-ups to a couple things we discussed in recent podcasts.

Here's today's breakdown:

“Community” (00:01:25 – 00:13:15)

“Undateable” (00:13:15 – 00:21:15)

“Bloodline” (00:21:15 – 00:32:55)

Listener Mail: TV Character Mt. Rushmores (00:33:10 – 00:40:00)

Listener Mail: Supporting Characters surpassing Leads on Great Shows (00:40:00 – 00:48:40)

“The Jinx” Finale (00:49:10 – 01:17:45)

