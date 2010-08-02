Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 28

#Mad Men
08.02.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls.
Sepinwall and I have a two-track mind in this week’s podcast. For the first two-thirds, we talk about the various things that have happened in the first half of the Television Critics Association press tour, including Saturday’s TCA Awards. In the last segment, we discuss the awesomeness of Sunday’s “Mad Med.”
Easy and straight-forward. 
Here’s the breakdown:
The TCA Press Tour to-date — 00:00 – 26:45
“Mad Men” — 26:45 – 39:28
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s this week’s podcast…

