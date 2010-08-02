Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 28

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls.
Sepinwall and I have a two-track mind in this week’s podcast. For the first two-thirds, we talk about the various things that have happened in the first half of the Television Critics Association press tour, including Saturday’s TCA Awards. In the last segment, we discuss the awesomeness of Sunday’s “Mad Med.”
Easy and straight-forward.
Here’s the breakdown:
The TCA Press Tour to-date — 00:00 – 26:45
“Mad Men” — 26:45 – 39:28
Racism aside, did anyone bother asking the creators of Outsourced how in the hell they think a show about outsourcing jobs is going to resonate in this economy? This show is wrong on so many levels.
I suppose “Mad Med” is the name of the spin-off set at the hospital where the girl on Don’s floor works? I’d watch that.
Yea, my problem with Randy Jackson is that he’s a phenomenally talented musician who judges like he is not a phenomenally talented musician. He is responsible for Rahsaan Patterson, which alone makes him a critical figure in the industry. But he’s such a disgusting parody of “hip blackness” that you can’t take him seriously.
Worse still – he’s essentially the one person on the judging panel who can’t (or doesn’t care to) mask the insincere nature of what it is American Idol does, which is sell mediocrity to Americans who think they are being sold greatness.