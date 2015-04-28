Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 280 – ‘Penny Dreadful,’ ‘Good Wife’

#Survivor #The Good Wife #Penny Dreadful #Mad Men
04.28.15 3 years ago

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls! It's time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast!

We podcasted late last week, Friday in fact, so it probably seems like we just had one of these. And we did!

But we've got a great “Mad Men” episode to talk about! And the return of Showtime's “Penny Dreadful.”

And since new things are a bit light, we did our first Dan's Reality Roundup in a while and we answered mail including talk about this week's “The Good Wife” and… The Designated Hitter.

Here's today's breakdown:
“Penny Dreadful” (00:01:00 – 00:14:05)
Dan's Reality Roundup (00:14:05 – 00:41:15)
Listener Mail: Kalinda & Alicia on “The Good Wife” (00:41:35 – 53:30)
Listener Mail: The Designated Hitter (00:53:35 – 01:04:30)
“Mad Men” – “Time & Life” (01:04:35 – 01:34:00)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed or subscribe on IHeartRadio.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

#Survivor #The Good Wife #Penny Dreadful #Mad Men
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLAMERICAN IDOLdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergMad Menpenny dreadfulPODCASTsurvivorTHE AMAZING RACETHE GOOD WIFE

