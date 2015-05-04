Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 281 – ‘Age of Ultron,’ Upfronts preview

05.04.15

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls!

With Alan traveling this week, it's time for a slightly early installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

In this week's episode, we preview next week's upfronts, we review Netflix's “Grace & Frankie” and we talk about/review “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” with spoilers obviously.

And, of course, there was another great episode of “Mad Men” last night, so we discuss roller-skating Peggy, feminist Joan and more from “Lost Horizon.”

And we'll be back next week… when we tell you we're back! Follow us on Twitter and whatnot.

Here's today's breakdown:
“Grace & Frankie” (00:00:55 – 00:13:20)
Upfronts Preview (00:13:20 – 00:26:30)
“Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (00:26:30 – 00:42:15)
“Mad Men” – “Lost Horizon” (00:42:16 – 01:05:00)

