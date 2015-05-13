Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 282 – ‘Wayward Pines,’ ‘Bessie’ and more

05.13.15 3 years ago

Happy Wednesday, Boys & Girls!

Skype was particularly nasty for this installment of Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, which took two days and countless segments to record. But at least week finished!

Our hope is to give you two podcasts this week, so this one is just FOX's “Wayward Pines,” HBO's “Bessie” and Sunday's eventful penultimate episode of “Mad Men.”

We'll try to jam five networks worth of Upfronts conversations into a Friday podcast or something. 

We'll see! 

But here's today's breakdown:
“Wayward Pines” (00:02:05 – 00:15:25)
“Bessie” (00:15:30 – 00:22:40)
“Mad Men” – “The Milk and Honey Route” (00:22:40 – 00:56:30)

