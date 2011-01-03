Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 53

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
We may not have hover-cars or Feelies in the wild future of 2011, but at least we still have lengthy installments of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
In our first installment of the new year, Alan and I discuss the returns of “V” and “Southland,” as well as the series premieres of “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Cape,” “Episodes” and “Shameless.”
Starting later this week, we’ll both be covering the Television Critics Association press tour from Pasadena, so we should have a couple podcasts from the same location. It’s sure to be wacky.
For now, here’s this week’s breakdown:
The return of “V” — 00:02:05 – 00:11:10
The return of “Southland” — 00:11:10 – 00:18:40
Reader Mail relating to TV with an agenda — 00:19:00 – 00:28:20
“Bob’s Burgers” — 00:28:45 – 00:33:40
“The Cape” — 00:33:45 – 00:41:00
“Episodes” — 00:41:15 – 00:50:50
“Shameless” — 00:50:55 – 01:00:30
And here’s the podcast…
Dan: the first half hour or so seems to be missing.
Craig – Really? Can you be more specific? I’m hearing the whole thing…
Anybody else having this problem?
-Daniel
I hit the button on the post, and it kicks off just as you and Alan are making the case for David Lyons losing his SAG card. Might be an issue at my end – so I’ll do the standard routing of stabbing the F5 button while screaming. :)
Yeah, give that “method” a shot, cuz I’m getting the whole thing, from the sponsor through the opening music and our first segment just like normal, so I know it’s *there*… Somewhere…
-Daniel
For what it’s worth in the new issue of TV Guide, Matt LeBlanc says in real life he has an average normal sized penis and that this isn’t rooted in any kind of reality about him
Marc – Given the choice — and I clearly wasn’t in this case — I’d rather not spend a single second dwelling on the size of Matt LeBlanc’s endowments, real or fictional…
-Daniel
I’m now thinking of the ‘Friends’ episode where Joey attempts to fashion a makeshift foreskin for a role because he’d told the casting director that he was uncircumcised. Ah 2001, it was a simpler time.
Wow, screaming at the laptop for ten minutes works! :) And it was worth losing my cool – great work, guys.
The thing about ‘V’ is that I cut it some slack, but for very different reasons. Yes, the episodes before the Olympic hiatus were meh-some, but one of my favourite shows (‘Supernatural’) had a ghastly first season and bounced back. ‘Parks and Recreation’ had a Lazarus-like resurrection from an cringe-inducing first season to one of the best things on TV.
But you’re right — the people behind ‘V’ seem to have taken a close look at Battlestar Galactica (another re-boot of a pretty crap cult show that seriously pissed off the true believers) and LEARNED NOTHING. The “Stardoe’s a MAN, MooreRon” crowd may have lost their minds from the nano-second BSG was announced, but it came on with a point of view, style and the mini-series and ’33’ grabbed you by the throat and didn’t stop. Loved it, or hated it, it was hard to ignore.
Should television have a “social agenda”? Can I turn that question around: Anyone else remember when the only black or Hispanic women you’d see on TV with any regularity were maids or hookers? Much as I loathe ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (and its rather ham-fisted ‘outing’ of Eric Hahn from castrating shrew to castrating lesbian), yeah, it does actually matter that Seattle Grace has women of colour in the cast who aren’t parachuted in for a very special episode only to promptly vanish again.
As a gay man, it also matters to me that characters like Caprica’s Sam Adama are out there — because, personally, I don’t really think the campy best friend for the female lead is cutting it any more.
That’s a very good point. Grey’s Anatomy has never pigeon holed its minority cast members into storylines that pertain only/strictly to their race/gender, which is a pretty impressive feat considering so many other shows (and some more critically acclaimed shows than Grey’s) struggle with even having minority characters (or heck, female characters) in the show in the first place, let alone write a complex full fledged character who is a minority. In that respect, is Grey’s Anatomy underrated?
@Belinda: I don’t know if Grey’s is “underrated” on that count, but even though I hate the show credit where due. My favourite example of getting “diversity” right is Kalinda on The Good Wife. She’s a really interesting character first — her gender, ethnicity and sexuality is part of who she is, but she starts messing with stereotypes the moment she walks in a room. Also helps that Archie Panjabi just owns.
Is Shameless a comedy or a drama? I thought it was a half-hour “comedy” in the same vein of other Showtime series like Weeds and Tara. Also, how many episodes have been ordered? Can’t find that info anywhere.
It’s an hourlong dramedy, ala “Men of a Certain Age” (only each episode is longer, since there aren’t commercials).
So that sneak preview thing that barely reached twenty minutes was just that, a preview clip of a longer show?
I guess I wasn’t as vehemently against Episodes as you guys were. I thought it was okay, if not particularly funny.
Maybe it was because I wanted to like it more due to the british actors involved, as Tamsin Greig was very funny on “Black Books”, the other one was funny on “Free Agents”, and they got Richard Griffiths as a guest star.
Having just watched the complete run of Larry Sanders, a lot of the showbiz stuff did seem poor and generic, but on a whole I didn’t think it was as terrible as the two of you did. Granted I have only seen two episodes and you have seen the entire run, so it could have worse episodes.
Joey. ;) The song… the theme song from Joey. You’re welcome. I’m sorry.
(Posting this on both Dan and Alan’s blogs)
It pains me that you dislike Tamsin Greig and Stephen Mangan in Episodes. I haven’t seen that show yet, but I’m a huge fan of their UK TV work.
Seek out ‘Green Wing’, one of the funniest, weirdest, most inventive shows I’ve ever seen, which happens to star both of them.
Also seek out ‘Black Books’ for Greig, and ‘Free Agents’ for Mangan (also seek out his guest appearance in a particularly lengendary episode of Steve Coogan’s ‘I’m Alan Partridge’).
They are genuinely two of England’s best comic assets and it’s a real shame that apparently isn’t being reflected in Episodes.
Green Wing and I believe Black Books are both on hulu.
Too bad Episodes is so awful. But in addition to originally casting Thomas Haden Church, they also had Claire Forlani. Imagine how much less funny it would have been with her.
I watched the 20 minute preview of Shameless and then watched the British pilot in order to both see the differences and see the rest of the episode. In a lot of ways I think the US pilot was actually better (better production values, better chemistry with several of the leads.) However, I’m sort of happy to hear the US show eventually diverges from the UK original. Because as much as I liked the first 20 mins, I was really put off by a lot of the second half. In particular the storyline with the Justin Chatwin (James McAvoy in the UK) character felt like a misstep and the rest of the storyline involving Joan Cusack and the tutor felt like one of those only on TV situations and not at all based in any kind of realistic human behavior. I’m hoping that improves with future episodes. Of course, I had the same hope for The Big C, which only became increasingly removed from reality and self-consciously quirky as it went along…
Is that a one off or a regular sponsor from FX for the podcast?
I happen to love that you guys have a sponsor for this podcast.
I’m dubious about a TV criticism piece being sponsored by a show that it’s due to review, seems like a potential conflict of interest, but I’ve no reason to question the integrity of Alan and Dan so it doesn’t bother me.
Not me, they have to make money to keep on the interweb and it is either place an ad or charge for content. I’ll take the ad with a happy face every time.
As I said, in this instance it doesn’t bother me, but in principle I’m suspicious of review sites being sponsored by what they review.
I would be happier if sites like this were sponsored by random products (foodstuffs, drinks etc) rather than pop-cultural items.
Regarding the cable networks and diversity, this line was delivered in “Psych” about a month ago to Dule Hill’s character: “Don’t be the only black lead on a major cable network.”
Cause, you know, he is.
Why the Californication hate? Just curious.
I thought the first two seasons were very funny. 3rd was OK, but not as good. Regardless, it hasn’t declined like “Weeds”. I think it’s one of the better comedies.
I was excited to find your podcast. I love TV and was happy to follow along. But we’re done. I don’t like being called racist, and loathe quotas and affirmative action.