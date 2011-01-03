Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 53

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
We may not have hover-cars or Feelies in the wild future of 2011, but at least we still have lengthy installments of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
In our first installment of the new year, Alan and I discuss the returns of “V” and “Southland,” as well as the series premieres of “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Cape,” “Episodes” and “Shameless.”
Starting later this week, we’ll both be covering the Television Critics Association press tour from Pasadena, so we should have a couple podcasts from the same location. It’s sure to be wacky. 
For now, here’s this week’s breakdown:
The return of “V” — 00:02:05 – 00:11:10
The return of “Southland” — 00:11:10 – 00:18:40
Reader Mail relating to TV with an agenda — 00:19:00 – 00:28:20
“Bob’s Burgers” — 00:28:45 – 00:33:40
“The Cape” — 00:33:45 – 00:41:00
“Episodes” — 00:41:15 – 00:50:50
“Shameless” — 00:50:55 – 01:00:30

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

 
And here’s the podcast…

