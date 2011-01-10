Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 54

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast time, now with Alan and Dan in the same room!
Alan is in Los Angeles for the Television Critics Association press tour, so that’s the first order of business, followed by reviews of “Off the Map,” “Lights Out” and “Harry’s Law.”
Here’s the breakdown:
Press Tour – 00:00:00 – 00:21:10
“Off the Map” – 00:25:40 – 00:35:50
“Lights Out” – 00:36:00 – 00:50:05
“Harry’s Law” – 0051:20 – 01:01:30

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

 
And here’s the podcast…

