Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 55 with ‘Chuck’ creators Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak

As promised, it’s a special bonus installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. And it’s a big one! In addition to catching up on several more days of Press Tour talk and reviewing the Season 5 premiere of HBO’s “Big Love,” we have an epic, awkward, sometimes hilarious conversation with good-natured “Chuck” creators Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak.
We continue to be having tech issues. On Monday, the podcast was too quiet. So we tinkered with this one and it’s possible that I over-compensated and this version is too loud. There was some softness in the Schwartz/Fedak part and we wanted to make sure you could hear the conversation.
Hopefully, you’ll be able to find the proper volume to enjoy this week’s podcast…
Here’s the breakdown…
Press Tour Rundown – 00:00:00 – 00:20:40
A candid conversation with Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak – 00:20:40 – 01:09:20
A review of the “Big Love” S. 5 premiere – 01:09:45 – 01:21:10
With all due respect, they did do a panel for Body Of Proof in August. I can understand why you might not remember that.It was almost 6 months ago and You have tons of panels to attend and I imagine they all blend after a while. I actually agree with you that they should have had panels for the midseason shows again, since a) when they had panels for them they only had done the pilot and now I believe all have completed their 13 ep order so they would know their shows a lot better now, but mostly b) like you said it was so long ago and these shows are debuting soon, so why wouldnt ABC want to promote them?
Just playing devil’s advocate here, I follow a lot of TV people and there’s lots of cynicism snd snark during most of these panels. Is it possible ABC thought if they re-paneled these shows, many critics would have eviscerated them and said “we did this already”? Maybe that’s what they were thinking. Who knows? Considering they had ample time left in the day, it is rather curious why they didn’t do it anyaway or at least put together a panel of showrunners with Levitan,Lawrence etc
Marc: Nobody didn’t remember that they did a “Body of Proof” panel in August. Well, I can’t speak for Sepinwall. But I certainly didn’t have any lack of memory regarding them doing a “Body of Proof” panel.
Sorry, I must be mistaken. I thought when you were describing their lack of panels you mentioned that they had Body Of Proof coming up and that there was no panel for it in the Summer (unlike the other midseason shows). I must have heard wrong. Sorry bout that. Thanks for the response. Really nice job describing all the TCA days by network these last few weeks. It’s fun for us that aren’t there (well it is for me). It was enjoyable to listen to. Also loved the live blogs during network exec sessions.
Marc – Sigh. I’m sick. I’m can’t guarantee with absolute certainty what I said. I certainly remember the panel and would have loved for it to be paneled again… Such is life…
Yay! Special Podcast! Interview podcast!
Please start a podcast (or more) with some of the Mouse/Rat tracks!
This is the only podcast I’ve listened too. Laughed during the whole interview.
Brotherhood never really did go anywhere, i’ll give you that but it was a great show. The characterizations on that show up until season 3 were only next to Sopranos in their realism.
-To let you guys know about the technical issues for this podcast. For the interview with Schwartz and Fedak the audio kept on going in and out for interviewees.
-I believe early on in the podcast Alan made the statement that the creator of Rocky and Bullwinkle was in fact dead then some what recanted because he did not know if in fact he was dead. In keeping with this podcast shouldn’t you have asked the creator to email you himself to confirm that he is in fact alive (in the same manner that Piper Perabo has been asked to email you about the pronunciation of her name)?
-In response to JJ Abrams support for Undercovers. My tongue in cheek response is JJ Abrams doesn’t care about black people. I am only half kidding here (and I am not really blaming JJ Abrams) in the sense that I think NBC could have done more to promote the show itself and not just JJ. This is the type of show that Cosby fought for the functional black family. Only this time it is for a different genre. NBC should have done a better job. Human Target,a spy-fi (Ausiello might have copy righted this) show on Fox, got moved from Friday to Wednesday at least.
Also I thought that what bits of the audio interview I heard were very funny.It was very well done. Although it seemed that parts of the interview would have been better done in video.
I think NBC promoted the heck out of the show-sadly it was just kind of a boring show-it had nothing to do with the race of the actors.
Oh my god is the sound always this bad?? I know you always say you have sound issues. but this weird up and down volume thing with Schwartz and Fedak’s voices is making me want to gouge my ears out!!!! It’s like, “I have to … the last … utes of episode … teen are the BEST ten … any Chuck epi … VER.”
I want to listen to this so bad but I don’t think I can take it any longer … I am missing every third word. I can’t even follow along properly.
Yeah I agree. I stopped the podcast every half an hour to recollect myself. I also read other things in other tabs while the podcast was playing so I got odd pieces of conversation. However, I imagine that if you are a die hard Chuck fan you would want to hear every word.
I enjoyed the Schwartz/Fedak interview. Alan, thanks for asking about the intersect suppression device, but not sure I gained any insights as to its purpose—Fedak seemed to have an answer–but not revealed in this interview. Let’s hope it’s in the back half of the season (that’s OK, I really don’t need spoilers). I also thought of the Arabian Nights reference when I was watching “Leftovers”, I laughed when Schwartz and you brought that up.
The funniest line of the podcast? When Schwartz described Sarah next fighting through Cambodia, and Dan responds “This time we win!” Still chuckling over that one. Nice job.
Thank you for talking about calling out PLL.
I think you guys grossly underestimate how well the Chuck interview went (other than the sound issues, which were unfortunate). It was hilarious and interesting. Great time. Probably the best podcast you’ve ever done, honestly.