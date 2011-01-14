Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 55 with ‘Chuck’ creators Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak

Happy Friday, Listeners!

As promised, it’s a special bonus installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. And it’s a big one! In addition to catching up on several more days of Press Tour talk and reviewing the Season 5 premiere of HBO’s “Big Love,” we have an epic, awkward, sometimes hilarious conversation with good-natured “Chuck” creators Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak.

We continue to be having tech issues. On Monday, the podcast was too quiet. So we tinkered with this one and it’s possible that I over-compensated and this version is too loud. There was some softness in the Schwartz/Fedak part and we wanted to make sure you could hear the conversation.

Hopefully, you’ll be able to find the proper volume to enjoy this week’s podcast…

Here’s the breakdown…

Press Tour Rundown – 00:00:00 – 00:20:40

A candid conversation with Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak – 00:20:40 – 01:09:20

A review of the “Big Love” S. 5 premiere – 01:09:45 – 01:21:10

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And here’s the podcast…