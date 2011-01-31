Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 57

01.31.11

We’re back, Boys & Girls!
Time for the triumphant (or semi-triumphant) return of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
After a one-week hiatus while I was standing in line in the snow at the Sundance Film Festival, the podcast is back, albeit with a somewhat odd podcast this week. With no new premieres, we pushed “The Chicago Code” up a week and reviewed that. It’s stuck in a sandwich made up of things we missed last week and a solid 30 minutes of listener mail.
Next week? LOTS of premieres, plus the “Friday Night Lights” series finale to discuss.
But for this week?

The breakdown:
Two-week catchup (including Sundance, Charlie Sheen and recent awards shows) – 00:01:20 – 00:20:00
“Chicago Code” – 00:20:00 – 00:29:00
Listener Mail (with spoilers), including:
Shows that hit peaks in later seasons – 00:31:00 – 00:36:25
Shows that damaged themselves with unresolved finales – 00:36:30 – 00:44:45
Importance of International Value – 00:45:00 – 00:47:40
Character Deaths – 00:47:40 – 00:55:55
Will Ferrell coming to “The Office” – 00:56:00 – 01:04:00

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

 
And here’s the podcast…

