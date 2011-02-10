Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 59 – ‘Friday Night Lights’ Finale Edition

Happy, but melancholy Thursday, Boys & Girls!

It’s time for a special All-“Friday Night Lights” Finale installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

There’s no need for a time breakdown because all 84 minutes of this podcast are dedicated to the world of Dillon (East & West) high school football and its surrounding drama.

If you haven’t seen the “FNL” finale, which aired on Wednesday on DirecTV, DO NOT LISTEN. Whatever there is to spoil, we spoil it. Just wait until you’ve watched on DVD or NBC or whatever viewing option best fits your fancy.

And a special “Thanks!” to all of the readers who sent in questions for the podcast. The response was overwhelming and the questions were pretty fantastic. We must have answered 10 or 15 of them during the podcast and I’m sure several others inspired us in tangential conversations.

Anyway, if you like this type of podcast, we’ll probably do it again in the future when one of our favorites departs. This May? An All-“Chase” Finale Firewall & Iceberg!

Here’s the podcast. If you’re an “FNL” fan, we hope you enjoy!

