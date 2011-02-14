Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 60

CBS

Happy Monday, Niños y Niñas!

Time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

We have lots to talk about this week, including reviews of CBS’ “Mad Love” and “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior,” a peek-in on ABC’s “No Ordinary Family,” plus some thoughts on the return of “Survivor,” Sunday’s Grammys and the phenomenon of stunt casting.

Here’s the breakdown:

The Grammys — 01:00 – 08:30

“Mad Love” — 08:30 – 20:15

“No Ordinary Family” — 20:20 – 28:20

“Survivor: Redemption” — 28:25 – 39:00

“Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior” — 39:20 – 52:00

Reader mail/Stunt-casting — 52:00 – 01:02:10

And here’s the podcast…