Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 60

02.14.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

Happy Monday, Niños y Niñas!
Time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We have lots to talk about this week, including reviews of CBS’ “Mad Love” and “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior,” a peek-in on ABC’s “No Ordinary Family,” plus some thoughts on the return of “Survivor,” Sunday’s Grammys and the phenomenon of stunt casting.
Here’s the breakdown:
The Grammys — 01:00 – 08:30
“Mad Love” — 08:30 – 20:15
“No Ordinary Family” — 20:20 – 28:20
“Survivor: Redemption” —  28:25 –  39:00
“Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior” — 39:20 – 52:00
Reader mail/Stunt-casting — 52:00 – 01:02:10

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

 
And here’s the podcast…

