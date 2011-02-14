Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 60

Happy Monday, Niños y Niñas!
Time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We have lots to talk about this week, including reviews of CBS’ “Mad Love” and “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior,” a peek-in on ABC’s “No Ordinary Family,” plus some thoughts on the return of “Survivor,” Sunday’s Grammys and the phenomenon of stunt casting.
Here’s the breakdown:
The Grammys — 01:00 – 08:30
“Mad Love” — 08:30 – 20:15
“No Ordinary Family” — 20:20 – 28:20
“Survivor: Redemption” — 28:25 – 39:00
“Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior” — 39:20 – 52:00
Reader mail/Stunt-casting — 52:00 – 01:02:10
I’ve given up on a few “Survivor” seasons in the middle, but this will be the first time that I will skip an entire season from the beginning. I cannot endure yet another season of The Russell Show. Probst’s man-love of this egomaniac is baffling.
PotatoSolution – But what if this is the season that crushes Russell’s ego? Wouldn’t you want to see that? I know I’d be sad if I missed that…
-Daniel
The thing is Dan, Russell has already had his ego crushed twice, by getting to the final jury and not getting close to winning. Those were enjoyable experiences, the problem was having to listen to him blather for the entire season(s).
I think there is about a zero percent chance that Russell will be voted out, because anyone who has actually watched Russell play knows he cannot win, and therefore is the perfect person to take to the end. Until then, though, the producers have already set a precedent that a season that includes Russell means the editing will be All Russell All The Time, and I will take a pass on that for reasons I’m sure I don’t have to explain. :)
I acknowledge Criminal Minds isn’t that great, but it’s a background tv show for me not appointment viewing but if nothing else catches my interest, I turn it on while I’m doing some household chore.