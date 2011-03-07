Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 63

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
Time for another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We’re a bit all over the place this week. We talk about the return of NBC’s “The Event,” the finale of “Greek” and spend a lot of time discussing “American Idol.” We’re both pretty confident y’all will think we spent too much time on “American Idol,” but we aren’t going to be doing it as a weekly segment this season, so it may be a while before we talk about “Idol” in any depth.
We also answered a quartet of Listener Questions.
Here’s the breakdown:
The return of “The Event” — 00:40 – 10:54
The finale of “Greek” — 11:00 – 15:00
“American Idol” — 15:05 – 34:00
Listener Mail – TV scores — 34:30 – 39:30
Listener Mail – Detrimental supporting characters — 39:30 – 46:00
Listener Mail – What interests us in pilots — 46:10 – 50:15
Listener Mail – The fate of “Mad Men” — 50:15 – 55:35

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

 
And here’s the podcast…

