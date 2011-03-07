Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 63

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
We’re a bit all over the place this week. We talk about the return of NBC’s “The Event,” the finale of “Greek” and spend a lot of time discussing “American Idol.” We’re both pretty confident y’all will think we spent too much time on “American Idol,” but we aren’t going to be doing it as a weekly segment this season, so it may be a while before we talk about “Idol” in any depth.
We also answered a quartet of Listener Questions.
Here’s the breakdown:
The return of “The Event” — 00:40 – 10:54
The finale of “Greek” — 11:00 – 15:00
“American Idol” — 15:05 – 34:00
Listener Mail – TV scores — 34:30 – 39:30
Listener Mail – Detrimental supporting characters — 39:30 – 46:00
Listener Mail – What interests us in pilots — 46:10 – 50:15
Listener Mail – The fate of “Mad Men” — 50:15 – 55:35
I want to be excited about The Killing, but what I’ve seen of it so far has disappointed me. It honestly looks like something that could air on CBS alongside The Good Wife. (Not that surprising since Veena Sud used to work for them.) Also, I watched most of the Danish original, and already know who the killer will be.
At least it looks good.
You don’t know who the killer will be. The basic set-up is the same as on the Danish show, but they’re deliberately going in a different direction so that people can’t spoil the solution via Google.
Bit sad that my question about weak links in casts/Masuka from Dexter wasn’t asked, but glad the question in general was asked.
Mad Men waiting until 2012 is a very good thing, not a bad thing. It gives us a nice long wait for what should be the final season and it gives time for Kiernan Shipka to age some and let the show jump a few years into the future. It would be great if they could do a short 9 â€“ 10 season episode, and they end the series having us begging for more.
Umm, no. Every season should be thirteen episodes. The Sopranos’ “two-part” final season was easily its biggest blunder, and The Wire’s final season felt a bit underdeveloped.
Thirteen episodes is the ideal length for any drama of quality.
I agree that waiting until the beginning of 2012 is a good thing for the show and for television in general. There is a serious lack of must see cable programs in the winter/spring while the summer/fall has Breaking Bad, Boardwalk Empire, Dexter, The Walking Dead, Curb Your Enthusiasm, It’s Always Sunny, ect.
Also, Kiernan Shipka has become one of the strongest parts of the show and she needs to age more for the final season(s) if the show is going to span through the rest of the 1960s. Season 5 could take place from the fall of 1967 through the summer of 1968 and then the final season can take place thoughout 1969. Have each season debut in January, win three more Best Drama Emmys and everyone can go home happy. But then again Matt Weiner is way smarter than me so if he wants to end the show with a 2 hour Christmas special, I’m sure it would be fantastic.
Here in the UK a new TV channel, Sky Atlantic, launched recently and billboards advertising their wares are everywhere. Somewhat comically they’ve been advertising ‘Mad Men Season 5’, despite the season being entirely hypothetical at this point. The fact that the billboards also say something like “The home of HBO” proves how ill-informed they are.
On the list of supporting characters who were lame and are now awesome: Morgan Grimes. Awful in the first season, tolerable in the second season, and now absolutely awesome and essential to the show.
Duh. Winning comment.
As for best tv score, or scorer – I agree Snuffy Walden should be near the top, for many things.
But also, how about Ludwig Goransson, for Community? Not only does he do a perfect instrumental score, but he also throws in original songs from time to time.
On scores, I’ve always liked the jazzy bounce of “30 Rock” – which is actually composed by Tina Fey’s husband, Jeff Richmond. It helps the show keep to its good-natured, cartoonish style of comedy. The various artists on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” also make a good match, keeping things light and uncomplicated as the Gang continues on their terrible, terrible way.
And as to detrimental supporting characters, the definitive list can be found here: [www.avclub.com]