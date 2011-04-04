Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 67

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

It’s another mighty busy week for The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. And things are only gonna get more busy next week. The televisual join is jumping!

This week, we review FOX’s “Breaking In,” Comedy Central’s “Workaholics” and Bravo’s “Top Chef” masters. We also reflect on the series life and cancellation of “Lights Out.” And then, because the podcast just wasn’t long enough, we answer a couple Listener Queries, talking about “Community” and product placement.

Here’s this week’s breakdown:

WonderCon — 00:50 – 04:45

“Lights Out” — 04:45 – 21:30

“Breaking In” — 21:35 – 31:40

“Workaholics” — 31:45 – 38:35

“Top Chef Masters” — 38:40 – 50:20

Listener Mail, “Community” — 50:25 – 56:51

Listener Mail, Product Placements — 56:55 – 01:04:40

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And here’s the podcast…