Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 69

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

In this week’s installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, we talk about “Cougar Town,” “Treme,” HBO’s “Cinema Verite” and… nudity!

Good times.

Here’s the breakdown:

The return of “Cougar Town” — 01:00 – 11:00

Listener Mail: Nudity — 11:45 – 17:45

Listener Mail: The NY Times “Game of Thrones” review — 17:50 – 26:05

Listener Mail: Industry info relating to opinions — 26:25 – 30:30

HBO’s “Talking Funny” — 30:45 – 35:25

“Doctor Who” — 35:25 – 39:00

HBO’s “Cinema Verite” — 39:10 – 48:20

HBO’s “Treme” — 48:30 – 01:01:20

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And here’s the podcast…