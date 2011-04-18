Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 69

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
In this week’s installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, we talk about “Cougar Town,” “Treme,” HBO’s “Cinema Verite” and… nudity!
Good times.
Here’s the breakdown:
The return of “Cougar Town” — 01:00 – 11:00
Listener Mail: Nudity — 11:45 – 17:45
Listener Mail: The NY Times “Game of Thrones” review — 17:50 – 26:05
Listener Mail: Industry info relating to opinions — 26:25 – 30:30
HBO’s “Talking Funny” — 30:45 – 35:25
“Doctor Who” — 35:25 – 39:00
HBO’s “Cinema Verite” — 39:10 – 48:20
HBO’s “Treme” — 48:30 – 01:01:20
And here’s the podcast…
Not sure where else to ask this, so here goes.
Do you think fans of Game of Thrones should be concerned about its seemingly weak ratings? Will the critical success be enough to keep it afloat if the ratings aren’t what HBO wants them to be?
Kevin – Thus far, there are no actual “Game of Thrones” ratings. There are only partial stats that people are throwing around to fill space and snag empty page views. When there are actually tangible numbers — tomorrow, apparently — then we’ll see if there’s cause for concern… But one or two pieces of entirely out-of-context data? Not worried yet…
-Daniel
Interesting, thanks. If you don’t mind answering another question, is there a certain number that you think would be good enough for a renewal? I know they won’t be able to repeat True Blood or Boardwalk Empire’s ratings, but I would think that this should be one of their more commercially successful properties.
Kevin – Almost any decent number up-front would be good enough for renewal, because the show is expensive and ramping up production takes at least a little time. If the actual numbers are good — no requirement of reaching “True Blood” levels — it’ll get renewed fast…
That being said, I think HBO expected this to be a broad-appealing show and promoted it according…
-Daniel
OK, thanks for answering my questions. I will go on trying to be rational now, despite the terror deep inside that I got from some stupid article.
Also, a reminder and I’m no expert, but even if the show doesn’t get high ratings it can still survive since HBO is a premium channel and cares about subscribers not viewers really. As long as their subscriptions don’t get any lower, and well they like the show, it should be fine.
Boobs are fun! Everyone should watch Game of Thrones!!!
Dude, don’t you know all that t&a was meant for us female viewers? Stop enjoying it so much. It’s unbecoming a man.
Yeah. Still trying to figure out that NYT review comment. Weird.
I have always been very anti-Doctor Who. I remember seeing it being the butt of a joke in Extras that made me laugh very hard and I was determined after that to never watch it or even give it a try. Then a friend of mine convinced me to at least try it. I did for the first time a week ago. My 8 year son loves it and I like it. We started watching the version that started in 2005 and we are looking forward to a summer of Doctor Who. I get why people would not want to watch it, but I think there is some thing underneath the camp that is totally worth watching.
Alan and Dan.
I really appreciate how you took the NY Times reviewer to the woodshed. She deserved it, and I am much gladdened that you went about it by critiquing her editorial standards rather than arguing about her opinions or blunting the cricism by saying that she is entitled to her opinion.
I Believe strongly that analysis of a thing is more formal than a simple opinion, and should be held to a higher standard. I think reconition of this is key to responsible journalism.
I find it funny that Dan doesn’t like Doctor Who. I guess I just assumed it was your kind of show.
I didn’t really care for it myself until last year, but decided to check out season 5, which is kind of a reboot, and fell in love with it. I haven’t seen any of the previous seasons, but consider season 5 to be one of the best seasons of any drama of the last couple of years.
Moffat really has the ability to write really complicated time-traveling ( and time-erasing ) stories that don’t fall in a lot of traps and paradoxes. And the cast is beyond awesome.
The 2 parter US-based premiere looks really fun and I look forward to learn more about the Cracks in time and specially River Song.
I have to say I REALLY loved to hear you two talking a little bit about the job of being a tv critic while talking about the GOT reviews. That always interests me, and hearing Dan talking about what a critic’s job is in a review was extremely interesting.
I’m a big sci-fi fan, but I just can’t get into Dr.Who at all. Believe me, I’ve tried. It’s just way too goofy, and cheesy for my taste.