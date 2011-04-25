Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 70

#The Voice #The Office #Archer
04.25.11 7 years ago 23 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
This was supposed to be a light podcast, with absolutely nothing new to review. Instead, we talked about Steve Carell’s departure from “The Office,” speculated for a bit about “The Voice” and answered a pile of Listener Mail questions — including our first discussion of “Archer” this year — and somehow we ended up going over an hour anyway.
As a fair warning if you listen with small children, I say “ass” a lot in the final 10 minutes of the podcast. A lot.
So there you have it, sports fans!
Here’s the breakdown:
Steve Carell’s “Office” departure — 01:15 – 21:25
“The Voice”/”American Idol” — 21:30 – 36:30
Listener Mail – “Archer” – 36:40 — 42:30
Boston Rob’s “Survivor” performance — 42:40 – 48:00
Points of disagreement — 48:20 – 52:20
Quick cancellations, particularly “Paul Reiser Show” — 52:20 – 56:38
TV shows course-correcting — 56:40 –  01:01:00
Successful and unsuccessful shows using locations — 01:01:00 – 01:09:30

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

 
And here’s the podcast…

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Voice#The Office#Archer
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLAMERICAN IDOLARCHERdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergPODCASTSTEVE CARELLTHE OFFICETHE VOICE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP