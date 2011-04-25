Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 70

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.

This was supposed to be a light podcast, with absolutely nothing new to review. Instead, we talked about Steve Carell’s departure from “The Office,” speculated for a bit about “The Voice” and answered a pile of Listener Mail questions — including our first discussion of “Archer” this year — and somehow we ended up going over an hour anyway.

As a fair warning if you listen with small children, I say “ass” a lot in the final 10 minutes of the podcast. A lot.

So there you have it, sports fans!

Here’s the breakdown:

Steve Carell’s “Office” departure — 01:15 – 21:25

“The Voice”/”American Idol” — 21:30 – 36:30

Listener Mail – “Archer” – 36:40 — 42:30

Boston Rob’s “Survivor” performance — 42:40 – 48:00

Points of disagreement — 48:20 – 52:20

Quick cancellations, particularly “Paul Reiser Show” — 52:20 – 56:38

TV shows course-correcting — 56:40 – 01:01:00

Successful and unsuccessful shows using locations — 01:01:00 – 01:09:30

And here’s the podcast…