Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 71

#Justified
05.02.11 7 years ago 9 Comments

Â 
Happy Monday and time for another Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Â 
It’s a light week this week, so we came in at barely under an hour, even after discussing the state of “Justified” and “Fringe” pre-finale and answering a pile of Listener Mail.
Â 
Next week? Much busier, as we preview where the networks stand on the eve of upfronts. Then the week after that, with the upfronts themselves, we’ll probably have multiple podcasts. Very busy.
Â 
“Justified” pre-finale — 01:00 – 20:30
“Fringe” pre-finale — 20:40 – 33:00
Listener mail: Can a comedy be “the best show on TV” — 33:22 – 39:15
Listener mail: Low-rated networks getting audiences — 39:15 – 43:10
Listener mail: The decline of the lead-in — 43:20 – 47:20
Listener mail: Shows that were successful after cast departures — 47:30 – 58:50

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

Â 
And here’s the podcast…

Â 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justified
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergFringeJUSTIFIEDPODCAST

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP