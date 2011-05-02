Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 71

Â
Happy Monday and time for another Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Â
It’s a light week this week, so we came in at barely under an hour, even after discussing the state of “Justified” and “Fringe” pre-finale and answering a pile of Listener Mail.
Â
Next week? Much busier, as we preview where the networks stand on the eve of upfronts. Then the week after that, with the upfronts themselves, we’ll probably have multiple podcasts. Very busy.
Â
“Justified” pre-finale — 01:00 – 20:30
“Fringe” pre-finale — 20:40 – 33:00
Listener mail: Can a comedy be “the best show on TV” — 33:22 – 39:15
Listener mail: Low-rated networks getting audiences — 39:15 – 43:10
Listener mail: The decline of the lead-in — 43:20 – 47:20
Listener mail: Shows that were successful after cast departures — 47:30 – 58:50
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
Â
And here’s the podcast…
Â
Okay, I’m about to do something that I hate when other people do: post an irrelevant comment.
I appreciate that HitFix now has drop-down menus for each section at the top of the page (especially the Blogs link), but it’s pretty difficult to navigate a cursor across the long, thin, horizontal drop-down without going a bit too high or low (and, consequently, losing the menu). If possible, I would really recommend making the menu vertical. A vertical drop-down would be both wider and shorter–thus, much easier to navigate.
Now for some relevancy:
I think Dan’s “O.C.” example is surprisingly appropriate for the Michael Scott situation. Michael Scott, like Marissa Cooper, was surrounded by a cast of compelling, enjoyable characters that could very easily click with the right replacement (just as Ryan et al. clicked marvelously with Taylor). I am happy to continue watching the lives of Jim, Pam, Phyllis, Kelly, Creed, etc. without Michael. Michael has even had a Marissa-esque reception from the “Office” audience–though the Michael-hating group is probably a much smaller percentage of viewers than the Marissa-hating group was. Fortunately for “The Office,” its continued success is contingent upon its creative quality whereas “The O.C.” never had a fighting chance (with or without Marissa).
So, basically, I’m saying that Autumn Reeser should be the new boss of Dunder Mifflin.
Oh, and that HitFix should remedy its drop-down menu situation.
Anything that puts Autumn Reeser on TV more is a great idea.
Indeed, I’m getting more and more sold on the idea as the night goes on. I’d take either Reeser or Michael Emerson and love every second of it.
Argh, now Taylor Townsend/Ben Linus similarities are popping into my head. Both started as creepy, manipulative guest stars and turned into creepy, awesome, show-saving regulars.
“So what if I did rent a homosexual for an evening and pay him in rare collectibles from Asian cinema.”
^That and stalking Ryan in a groundhog costume are on par with most of Ben’s actions.
Well, then again, maybe not.
M*A*S*H replaced McLean Stevenson, Wayne Rogers, and Larry Linville with continued creative strength for the most part. I think the final problems with M*A*S*H at the bitter end were all about writing and nothing to do with characterization or acting.
Oddly enough, Charlie Sheen replaced Michael J. Fox on Spin City and the show did a little better (ratings wise) for a few seasons.
Can’t wait for your upfronts podcasts! Great news.