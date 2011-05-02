Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 71

Â

Happy Monday and time for another Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

It’s a light week this week, so we came in at barely under an hour, even after discussing the state of “Justified” and “Fringe” pre-finale and answering a pile of Listener Mail.

Next week? Much busier, as we preview where the networks stand on the eve of upfronts. Then the week after that, with the upfronts themselves, we’ll probably have multiple podcasts. Very busy.

“Justified” pre-finale — 01:00 – 20:30

“Fringe” pre-finale — 20:40 – 33:00

Listener mail: Can a comedy be “the best show on TV” — 33:22 – 39:15

Listener mail: Low-rated networks getting audiences — 39:15 – 43:10

Listener mail: The decline of the lead-in — 43:20 – 47:20

Listener mail: Shows that were successful after cast departures — 47:30 – 58:50

And here’s the podcast…

