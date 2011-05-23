Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 75

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. Time for yet another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Seriously, you’ve heard a lot of us lately. Because we didn’t podcast til Tuesday last week, this is our third podcast in under a week. And they’ve all been long podcasts.
This week? FINALE-MANIA!
Pretty much working our way through a checklist, we discuss the finales of “Survivor,” “The Office,” “Community,” “Parks & Recreation,” “Big Bang Theory,” “Chuck,” “Castle,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “The Good Wife,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Simpsons.”
Whew.
So clearly I don’t need to add that this podcast contains lots and lots of spoilers? It’s all for stuff that’s already aired, in some cases weeks ago, but still… Spoilers ahoy!
Here’s the breakdown:
The cancelation of “United States of Tara” — 01:30 – 06:45
“American Idol” finale preview — 06:50 – 12:10
“Survivor” finale — 12:15 – 18:20
“The Office”/”Community”/”Parks and Recreation” — 18:30 – 32:00
“The Big Bang Theory” — 32:05 – 37:15
Listener Mail regarding cliffhangers — 37:30 – 44:30
“Chuck” — 44:30 – 51:00
“Castle” — 51:00 – 56:30
“How I Met Your Mother” — 56:30 – 01:03:20
“The Good Wife” — 01:03:20 – 01:07:14
“Grey’s Anatomy” — 01:07:15 – 01:11:35
“The Simpsons” — 01:11:35 – 01:17:25
I wish you would have waited until Tuesday so that you could talk about The Chicago Code.
I agree, I also hope that tommorrow that the ratings for Chicago Code top the premiere. So Shawn Ryan has a better chance at selling it to another network. Fingers crossed
Saying Sheldon and Penny makes no sense is like saying Reed Richards and Susan Storm makes no sense. Is that what you’re saying?
Dan its ok to say Parks and Rec is consistently better(although I disagree), but consistently FAR better? No sir. Also, do you guys like King of the Hill? I don’t think I’ve ever heard you guys mention it.
I’d say Parks is consistently FAR better, as would most of my friends.
This is me just kind of spit balling here but isnt it kinda obvious that the Mother is going to be Barney’s newly mentioned sister. Barney marries Robin and Ted marries his sister. Which is why the kids refer to her as Aunt Robin. Not because they are all close friends but because she is literally the aunt. Also why he meets the mother at the wedding. Cuz itll be the first time they meet the sister.