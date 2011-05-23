Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 75

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. Time for yet another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Seriously, you’ve heard a lot of us lately. Because we didn’t podcast til Tuesday last week, this is our third podcast in under a week. And they’ve all been long podcasts.

This week? FINALE-MANIA!

Pretty much working our way through a checklist, we discuss the finales of “Survivor,” “The Office,” “Community,” “Parks & Recreation,” “Big Bang Theory,” “Chuck,” “Castle,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “The Good Wife,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Simpsons.”

Whew.

So clearly I don’t need to add that this podcast contains lots and lots of spoilers? It’s all for stuff that’s already aired, in some cases weeks ago, but still… Spoilers ahoy!

Here’s the breakdown:

The cancelation of “United States of Tara” — 01:30 – 06:45

“American Idol” finale preview — 06:50 – 12:10

“Survivor” finale — 12:15 – 18:20

“The Office”/”Community”/”Parks and Recreation” — 18:30 – 32:00

“The Big Bang Theory” — 32:05 – 37:15

Listener Mail regarding cliffhangers — 37:30 – 44:30

“Chuck” — 44:30 – 51:00

“Castle” — 51:00 – 56:30

“How I Met Your Mother” — 56:30 – 01:03:20

“The Good Wife” — 01:03:20 – 01:07:14

“Grey’s Anatomy” — 01:07:15 – 01:11:35

“The Simpsons” — 01:11:35 – 01:17:25

