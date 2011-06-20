Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 79

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s time for a slightly delayed installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

It may not seem like the episode is that late until you realize that Sepinwall and I sat down to record at maybe 10 a.m. Pacific. Roughly 45 Skype crashes later — to say nothing of a few tangential and non-tangential interruptions, we ended up with a podcast that was a bear to edit and which somehow ended up being nearly roughly 86 minutes.

And we’d already planned on doing two podcasts this week for fear that we might go on forever.

This podcast is just “Twin Peaks,” the finals for “Game of Thrones” and “The Killing” and a review of ABC’s “Combat Hospital.”

Geez.

Here’s the breakdown…

ABC’s “Combat Hospital” — 02:00 – 10:10

“Twin Peaks” — 10:15 – 33:10

The “Game of Thrones” finale — 33:15 – 53:30

The “Killing” finale — 53:30 – 01:25:00

