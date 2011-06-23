Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 80

FX

Happy Thursday morning, Boys & Girls!

Welcome to the promised bonus installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Due to some peculiarities in my schedule this week, Sepinwall and I ended up recording one chunk on Tuesday evening, one chunk on Wednesday afternoon and we’re finally posting it on Thursday.

That means that folks who listen to us promptly will get barely early reviews of USA’s “Suits” and FX’s “Wilfred,” plus the returns of “Burn Notice” and “Louie.” And then we also discussed Sunday’s return of “True Blood” to HBO.

Here’s the breakdown:

“Suits” — 02:35 – 15:10

“Wilfred” — 15:15 – 26:45

“Louie” — 26:50 – 36:30

“Burn Notice” — 36:40 – 42:30

“True Blood” — 42:30 – 50:00

