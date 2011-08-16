Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 89

#Breaking Bad
08.16.11 7 years ago 18 Comments

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls.
It’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast time, a mostly-mailbag edition. 
We talk about lots of stuff in the mailbag, including AMC’s woes, Kurt Sutter leaving Twitter, the possible “Friday Night Lights” movie and the ways that we write our own reviews.
Here’s the breakdown:
Recent AMC kerfuffles — 01:30 – 14:00
Kurt Sutter Twitter kerfuffles — 14:00 – 21:00
A new “Friday Night Lights” Movie — 21:25 – 28:00
The greatness of the “FNL” pilot — 28:00 – 36:40
Our own review-writing process — 36:40 – 43:00
All-Star Beard Team — 43:00 – 49:40
“Breaking Bad” — 49:45 – 01:05:20

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And here’s the podcast…

