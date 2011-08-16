Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 89

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls.
It’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast time, a mostly-mailbag edition.
We talk about lots of stuff in the mailbag, including AMC’s woes, Kurt Sutter leaving Twitter, the possible “Friday Night Lights” movie and the ways that we write our own reviews.
Here’s the breakdown:
Recent AMC kerfuffles — 01:30 – 14:00
Kurt Sutter Twitter kerfuffles — 14:00 – 21:00
A new “Friday Night Lights” Movie — 21:25 – 28:00
The greatness of the “FNL” pilot — 28:00 – 36:40
Our own review-writing process — 36:40 – 43:00
All-Star Beard Team — 43:00 – 49:40
“Breaking Bad” — 49:45 – 01:05:20
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s the podcast…
I’m one of the people who watched the pilot episode of Friday Night Lights on Netflix streaming a few years ago and then immediately watched all three seasons that existed at the time. I agree that it is a fantastic hour of TV.
On the broader pilot discussion, I thought the pilot episode of ‘Kings’ was one of the stronger episodes of television in recent memory. I was one of the 5 people who watched that show all the way through, but I think the pilot was clearly the best episode of that show.
Will – No need to convince me on the merits of “Kings,” though personally I thought that was a show that worked better cumulatively than as any one episode, which is part of why it tanked so hard. I felt like the achievement was in universe-building…
-Daniel
Dan, I’ve been wanting to watch Kings, but I tend to avoid watching series that were cancelled before their time (Firefly notwithstanding), because the high possibility of lack of closure at the end. Did Kings have a satisfying conclusion, or did it end abruptly/ on a cliffhanger?
Alex – It certainly could have ended with more closure… I would say “Kings” is still worth watching because it’s truly one of the most unusual shows to ever find its way onto a network schedule and even if you’re disappointed there won’t be anything else after it, it’s still an interesting/worthwhile brief journey to have taken… IMO…
-Daniel
omg do u have to condition beards? haha do u have to shampoo them?
Ellen – Well you don’t NEED to. But it certainly helps! Clearly you should be watching IFC’s “Whisker Wars”!
-Daniel
I find that when I shampoo/condition mine it irritates my skin underneath, so I don’t do it that often
C’mon best beards are Bret McKenzie’s and KHAL DROGO’S! Both very kissable.
Hank Dolworth’s, too. How could I forget?
Wait, no Walker, Texas Ranger? Half the Chuck Norris jokes involve his beard in some way. And Riker’s beard on Star Trek-I’ve heard people call “growing the beard” the opposite of “jumping the shark,” i.e. when the show suddenly got much better.
Dan I think you need to start work on the Friday Night Lights: Arena Football script right away. That sounds fantastic.
I just watched the episode of “Happy Endings” where Max comes out to his parents, so “All-Star Beard Team” made me do a serious double-take.
Loved, loved the audio quality in this podcast. Thanks!!
I think the pilot of “The O.C.” is possibly the best episode of that series (for reasons similar to those mentioned in the “FNL” discussion), but I think it’s unfair to compare a pilot with the episodes that follow. Every episode after a pilot generally requires knowledge of and affection for established characters to be fully appreciated. I’d probably have an issue with a drama series that didn’t work that way.
Why can’t Gus kill Jesse? Why doesn’t he just threaten to hurt and/or kill Walt’s family? Why would Gus decide to go with the unpredictable duo of Walt and Jesse over the predictable Gale? Is the difference between 94% pure meth and 98% pure meth worth the hassle? Are his customers going to notice the difference or even care? Wouldn’t a ruthless and meticulous drug kingpin have just killed off Walt and Jesse since he already had Gale or bring on Walt, kill Jesse and threaten Walt’s family if he tried to refuse to cook?
It doesn’t show up anymore because I’m not linked to Facebook, but I’m a Brian too! And I have a beard! This podcast is, like, totally about me, man!
Wow. I’m impress by Dan’s music intro here. Nice choice.
I think the most appealling thing of a new movie of FNL would be an Adrianne Palicki/Taylor Kitsch act.
And the story would be a celebration of the five years of the panther’s championship (as we seen in that episode with Smash and the guy who does “the list”). So everybody is coming to Dillon, Julie is pregnant and Matt have to tell Coach, with the religious previous talk while shopping with Landry. The best of the movie is Buddy Garrity, of course.