Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 95

Happy Friday, Boys & Girls. It’s a late afternoon installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

No time to dilly-dally.

In this installment, we review “A Gifted Man,” “Pan Am” and “Boardwalk Empire” and we talk about the start of the new seasons in terms of ratings and a bunch of the shows that we talk about regularly. Let’s get down to it!

The breakdown:

“A Gifted Man” — 01:35 – 11:15

“Pan Am” — 11:20 – 20:00

“Boardwalk Empire” — 20:00 – 29:30

Early Season Ratings — 29:30 – 44:00

“How I Met Your Mother: — 44:10 – 48:40

“Glee” — 48:40 – 55:15

“Modern Family” — 55:26 – 01:01:20

“Community” — 01:01:25 – 01:05:35

“Parks and Recreation” — 01:05:40 – 01:11:55

“The Office” — 01:12:00 – 01:18:55