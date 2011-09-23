Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 95

#Boardwalk Empire
09.23.11 7 years ago
Happy Friday, Boys & Girls. It’s a late afternoon installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. 
No time to dilly-dally.
In this installment, we review “A Gifted Man,” “Pan Am” and “Boardwalk Empire” and we talk about the start of the new seasons in terms of ratings and a bunch of the shows that we talk about regularly. Let’s get down to it!
The breakdown:
“A Gifted Man” — 01:35 – 11:15
“Pan Am” — 11:20 – 20:00
“Boardwalk Empire” — 20:00 – 29:30
Early Season Ratings — 29:30 – 44:00
“How I Met Your Mother: — 44:10 – 48:40
“Glee” — 48:40 – 55:15
“Modern Family” — 55:26 – 01:01:20
“Community” — 01:01:25 – 01:05:35
“Parks and Recreation” — 01:05:40 – 01:11:55
“The Office” — 01:12:00 – 01:18:55

