Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 97

#American Horror Story #Breaking Bad #The League
10.03.11 7 years ago 15 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcasting time.
In this week’s installment, Sepinwall and I say mean things about “American Horror Story,” lament Martin Scorsese’s failure to recognize George Harrison’s true masterpiece, answer a bunch of listener mail and then I talk about “Breaking Bad” and Alan cringes because he’s already seen the finale and doesn’t want to admit what he knows.
Here’s the breakdown:
“American Horror Story” – 00:40 – 17:25
“George Harrison: Living in the Material World” — 17:25 – 28:45
“The League” — 28:45 – 36:00
Listener Mail – “Arrested Development” movie — 36:15 – 42:00
Listener Mail – Future “Louie”s — 42:00 – 49:45
Listener Mail – Crippling implausibilities — 49:45 – 54:35
“Breaking Bad” – 54:40 – 01:08:00

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And here’s the podcast…

TOPICS#American Horror Story#Breaking Bad#The League
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLAMERICAN HORROR STORYBREAKING BADdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergGeorge Harrison Living in the Material WorldPODCASTTHE LEAGUE

