Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 97

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcasting time.
In this week’s installment, Sepinwall and I say mean things about “American Horror Story,” lament Martin Scorsese’s failure to recognize George Harrison’s true masterpiece, answer a bunch of listener mail and then I talk about “Breaking Bad” and Alan cringes because he’s already seen the finale and doesn’t want to admit what he knows.
Here’s the breakdown:
“American Horror Story” – 00:40 – 17:25
“George Harrison: Living in the Material World” — 17:25 – 28:45
“The League” — 28:45 – 36:00
Listener Mail – “Arrested Development” movie — 36:15 – 42:00
Listener Mail – Future “Louie”s — 42:00 – 49:45
Listener Mail – Crippling implausibilities — 49:45 – 54:35
“Breaking Bad” – 54:40 – 01:08:00
And here’s the podcast…
Re: Breaking Bad/Spidey sense, we don’t know that he suspects that his car will explode-there’s every possibility that he’s going back into the hospital to confront Jesse!
Also, if Gus is not actually responsible for poisoning Brock, he is arguably not relying on spidey sense when he feels he might be in danger. If Walt poisoned Brock but then Gus gets the impression from Jesse that Jesse thinks Gus did it (even if he doesn’t outright accuse Gus of it when they talk), it could be a clue to Gus that Walt set the whole thing up to get to him or get Jesse to turn on him. Maybe he is going back to talk to Jesse and tell him Walt is really responsible. Who knows?
Have gotten very annoyed with the “Spidey Sense” talk. There are logical deductions to be made by Gus on the walk up to the parking garage, whether it was he or Walt who poisoned Brock. Both lead to a reasonable suspicion that Walt could be ready to make a move against him, and at that very moment.
Yes! Enough with the ‘spidey’ non-sense! Walt poisoned the boy – NOT Gus. So Gus could absolutely figure out what Walter was perhaps planning – he just needs a modicum of intelligence – which we know he has.
Regarding Claire Danes and her green pills, I like how Mandy Patemkim´s character casually dropped he couldn´t believe that one man could be on so many boards. I think the show did sufficient groundwork to suggest he is connected enougt to make his pet chimp a paid analyst with the CIA if he wanted to.
Also her career is a wreck with zero influence or responsibilities within the agency. She has a desk, I have met a good many psychotics and I think many of them could manage that.
Yes it is a contrivance but one I have no problem living with.
Wouldn’t the police be called by the hospital when ricin gets mentioned. It’s not exactly a common household item.
We don’t know that the hospital knows. Jesse told Andrea but we never saw her tell anyone
Right, she wouldn’t have told the doctors that her son might have been poisoned. I’m sure she kept that to herself.
Do we really think a guy who needs to steal jokes has enough creative juice to helm a show like Louie? Denis Leary Dan? Anthony Jeselnick could work..
Unlike others, I thought this week’s episode of Breaking Bad was brilliant – and perfectly in keeping with the stated themes of Gilligan – and in the overall arc of the series; i.e. Walter White’s descent.
What’s amazing is that the BB writers are so perfectly achieving the EXACT effect that they have been talking about for years: dragging the audience, kicking and screaming, while the ‘hero’ is being shifted from protagonist to antagonist.
Most viewers appear to be in one of the stages of ‘anger’ or ‘denial’- after a season of watching WW display almost a constant arrogance; a disregard for anyone outside his immediate family (sometimes even IN his family – as with the ‘I’m the one who knocks’ speech to Skylar – or his veiled boasts to Hank), and an insufferable lack of compassion, empathy, or the tiniest modicum of understanding for Jesse Pinkman, viewers STILL want to believe that he’s not THAT bad that he would poison a child he doesn’t know. Wow – a fantastic, highly-effective deconstruction of the entire notion of the classic Greek narrative structure.
IMO, Walt’s (or I should say Heisenberg’s) plan was NOT half-baked at all. It was well-conceived and perfectly executed – based on the VERY astute knowledge he has of Jesse’s pysche (and of Saul’s) – his intelligence – and his knowledge of chemistry (the boy has been poisoned with something else other than ricin – Hyacinth, wolf’s bane, etc – the stealing of the cigarette is just a smokescreen). It does involve some risk – but certainly no more risk than he faces awaiting retaliation from Gus alone in his house. Remember – this is the last stand – all bets are off and risks MUST be taken. He just has to convince Saul – by hook or by crook – to get onboard with the plan. Once he accomplishes that, what can go wrong with the plan?
A) Jesse catches Huell grabbing his cigarettes: Huell makes up some story about hearing about the poison in the pack from Walt. The plan is simply aborted – or some plan B is put into effect.
B) Saul is unable to deliver the poison to the boy: The plan is simply aborted. But the writers made a big deal out of Saul having a rapport with the boy in ‘Hermanos’ – so it seems likely Saul could give him some candy, etc, wihtout too much difficulty.
C) Jesse doesn’t put 2+2 together – and doesn’t think it was poison: A followup call by Saul might prod Jesse in the right direction.
D) Jesse thinks it was Gus immediately: Either Jesse kills Gus and/or gets killed – not the hoped-for effect – but still a stay-of-execution for Heisenberg in either case.
E) Jesse thinks it was Walt and kills him without speaking to him: Highly unlikely, given their history together – and the fact that Jesse is not the type to whom killing comes easily. But if he does, Walter has the same fate (death) that he would surely have if he faces Gus alone with no allies.
And finally:
F) Jesse thinks it was Walt and comes to confront him: Walter anticipates this – leaves the empty gun within reach of Jesse – and then proceeds to play his ‘part’ expertly. Watch the scene again – it’s Heisenberg all over – exactly the same guy we saw sobbing to Mike last finale, convincing him (and us) that he would sellout Jesse in order to use his phone – and then turning on a dime into the evil genius.
Walt has constructed this false scenario so perfectly to Jesse – with the gun pressed against his forehead, yelling at Jesse to kill him if he doesn’t believe him – that it will difficult (if not impossible) for Gus to convince Jesse that he didn’t do it.
It now appears that Gus has figured out Walt’s plan – and might force Jesse to return with him – thereby taking him ‘hostage’ – so to speak. This MIGHT cause a confrontation between Gus and Mike – with Mike siding with his young protege – which would solve Walt’s problems again.
Fantastic writing – kudus to the entire Breaking Bad team for a brilliant idea – and the group cajones to do something that they KNOW will alienate a portion of their audience – but remain true to their distinct and dark vision.
