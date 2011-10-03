Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 97

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcasting time.

In this week’s installment, Sepinwall and I say mean things about “American Horror Story,” lament Martin Scorsese’s failure to recognize George Harrison’s true masterpiece, answer a bunch of listener mail and then I talk about “Breaking Bad” and Alan cringes because he’s already seen the finale and doesn’t want to admit what he knows.

Here’s the breakdown:

“American Horror Story” – 00:40 – 17:25

“George Harrison: Living in the Material World” — 17:25 – 28:45

“The League” — 28:45 – 36:00

Listener Mail – “Arrested Development” movie — 36:15 – 42:00

Listener Mail – Future “Louie”s — 42:00 – 49:45

Listener Mail – Crippling implausibilities — 49:45 – 54:35

“Breaking Bad” – 54:40 – 01:08:00

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also follow our RSS Feed.

