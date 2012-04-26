Listen: Florence + The Machine’s new song for ‘Snow White and the Huntsman’

Florence + the Machine”s ethereal, dramatic music is the perfect match for “Snow White and the Huntsman,” the second of this year”s two Snow White themed movies…the one that stars Charlize Theron.

On “Breath of Life,” group namesake Florence Welch surrounds her considerable pipes with strings, operatic background singers, chanting, and drums to create an atmospheric theme that conjures up images of doom and danger. Quite frankly, it sounds like it could have worked just as well in “The Hunger Games.” You won”t be singing along to it, but it sticks in your mind after only a few listens.

She”s looking for “breath of life,” but there”s only menace to be found from both outside and the voices, i.e. “choirs” in her head.

The song is the first single from the soundtrack, which is out May 29.

