Listen: Foo Fighters finish recording new album, tease track

The Foo Fighters are celebrating not only the new year, but the completion of their new album.

The band tweeted a group photo on Monday with the caption, “Ladies and gentlemen, we are officially done. Champagne, anyone?”

Head Foo Dave Grohl told BBC”s Radio 1 on Tuesday that the album was “massive…There”s 11 songs and front to back there”s not one sleepy ballad.”

As if to prove his point, the band put up 10 seconds of the crashing “White Limo” on Twitter. Check it out here.

The group recorded the album in Grohl”s home studio before heading to new York to master the Butch Vig-produced set. It is the Foos” first album since 2007″s “Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace.” It also marked the first time Grohl and Vig had worked together since Nirvana”s 1991 album, “Nevermind.” The as-yet-untitled album has no confirmed release date other than, according to Grohl, “the spring.”

The band also announced on its webpage today that it will play the IdRHO Festival in Milan on June 15 (yeah, we have no idea how to pronounce it either). The Foos previously announced that they will play Pinkpop in the Netherlands the weekend of June 11-13.