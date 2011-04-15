Listen: George Michael’s wedding present to William and Kate

Be part of the Royal Wedding! At 9 p.m. EDT, George Michael made available for free his present to Prince William and his bride-to-be, Kate (uh, we mean Catherine) Middleton. It”s a lush remake of Stevie Wonder”s “You & I” (You were perhaps expecting “I Want Your Sex?”). And it sure is more appropriate than Snoop Dogg’s song he supposedly wrote for William’s bachelor party, “Wet.” Nice….

The song, which has been given the Royal Family”s blessing, is available for free download on Michael”s special website set up for the song, but he asks that you make a contribution to The Prince William & Miss Catherine Middleton Charitable Gift Fund. The pair will marry on April 29.

[More after the jump…]

Michael asked fans to submit song ideas via his Twitter account, but he told CNN”s Piers Morgan, who debuted the song, that ultimately, he selected the song himself and recorded it over two days. Wonder intervened to have his royalties waived, after EMI, which owns the copyright was apparently not feeling very generous. Michael tweeted earlier today, “Those ***ckers at EMI wanted to charge me for every download you lovely people make. I”d like Will and Kate to know I was prepared to do that.” However, on CNN, he made it clear that was no longer necessary.