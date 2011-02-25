Listen: ‘Glee’s’ two original songs, ‘Loser Like Me’ and ‘Get It Right’

We”ll get the true test of “Glee”s” popularity when the kids in New Directions debut two original songs in the March 15 episode. But you don”t have to wait that long to hear the songs. We”ve got them for you now (and they are available on “Glee: The Music, Volume 5” available March 8.

Ryan Seacrest debuted the two tunes, “Loser Like Me” and “Get It Right,” on his KIIS radio show this morning.

Lyrically, “Loser Like Me” is one of those great empowerment songs about being a loser now, but turning in to a winner now who never, ever looks back. For any kid who”s ever been bullied or adult who remembers being bullied, it”s a bulls-eye. It”s a fast-paced Max Martin production that features the whole crew. We like it, but it could have used a little more of an edge. Lea Michele, whose voice kicks off “Loser Like Me” has a classic voice, but it has no grit or edge to it. Just as “Glee” covers everyone, we”d love to see someone like Pink cover “Loser Like Me.”

“Get It Right” is a straight-ahead ballad performed Lea Michele that is clearly meant to get her solo career going. It”s lovely, but a bit dull.

The question is will fans run to iTunes and download “Loser Like Me” and “Get It Right” as that have all the cover songs each week? Even more so, the cast of “Glee” can get nominated for a Grammy but we still haven”t seen if they can garner true radio airplay. Let”s see what happens with these two. We have higher hopes for the uptempo “Loser Like Me” on radio than “Loser Like Me.”

