Listen: Green Day releases ‘Let Yourself Go’; Billie Joe Armstrong out of hospital

Only a couple of days since frontman Billie Joe Armstrong was hospitalized, Green Day are apparently ready to take the stage during MTV VMAs tonight, and have released another new “¡Uno!” track in the meantime.

“Let Yourself Go” was previewed during the punk-pop band’s recent surprise stop at Austin’s tiny Red 7, and released as a live performance back at the beginning of August. Now there’s the official studio version release, ahead of the Sept. 25 drop of the first in the Green Day trilogy (you can still guess what the other two are named). It’s back to the melodic, snotty sound of early Green Day, with some spit shine and a few f-bombs.

Fans may just hear it — or, more likely, less curse-worthy single “Oh Love” — at the Video Music Awards. Mike Dirnt told MTV just what was plaguing Armstrong over last weekend that caused him to hit the hospital: the flu.

“Billie came down with heavy, heavy dehydration; it was like severe dehydration, influenza, and it was just a really, really bad situation,” Dirnt said. “Let’s put it this way, if you’re in your hotel room and you’re vomiting profusely, it’s not fun. So what are you gonna do? It’s hard to sing while you’re puking.”