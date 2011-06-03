Listen: Joe Jonas strikes out solo with ‘See No More’ single

It’s kinda been the truth always, but Chris Brown co-writes always inevitably sound like Chris Brown.
That’s certainly the truth about Joe Jonas and his first solo single “See No More.”
This Jonas brother is defintiely taking a dance/R&B tack outside of the group. Ironically, the tune reminds me most of Jordin Sparks’ “No Air” featuring Brown, one that the latter did not write.
Jonas’ trademark growl, thankfully, hasn’t been buried underneath the legions and legions of high-mix rhythm track garbage. His falsetto carries the tune enough, does there need to be a half dozen laser sounds and a whole synthesized strings package? OneRepublic — who does this type of track all the time — often succeeds in scraping away some of the excesses, perhaps the Jonas, Brown and co-writer/producer Kennedy could’ve taken a less-is-more tip? Or just pull back on the mastering?
Kids these days.
No matter, I’m sure, as this is a certifiable earworm. I don’t see but one of the three Jonas Brothers brothers excelling in a career outside the troupe, but if this hits a regular Top 40 radio rotation, I think we’ll know who wins that race.
Tune drops on iTunes on June 13, and Joe Jonas’ album arrives Sept. 6.
[More after the jump…] Do you like it?
Definitely Chris Brown sounding. Would have preferred to see what Joe could really do. But guess they wanted the boost doing something with Chris Brown would provide. Oh well.
Chris browns a champion.i mean u media donkeys try to shut him down, but fail lol.breezy does it fools.as for joe hes prob the coolest out of the bros.he been foloing old chris on twitter for ages.he must be a fan.the songs great.
I’m a little bit slow… is “media donkeys” a thing?
I think we already know which one has the talent to win the race. Even if radio does play it, Nick is the one that has the talent. Just look at what he’s done this past year while Joe’s been working on this mediocre record.
What’s he done?
Didn’t like the song at all. Hope his other songs are better than this.
